2 Top Stocks to Buy in January

One of the best things about bear markets is that they often give investors the opportunity to pick up shares in great companies at prices that would otherwise not be available. Thanks to the market's December swoon, we have such an opportunity today.

Two of the most dominant businesses in the public markets are now trading for about 20% less than they were just a few weeks ago. Read on to learn more about them -- and how you can use this situation to your advantage.

A small metal bull on top of a keyboard button labeled buy More

Bear markets bring about buying opportunities for the bulls. Image source: Getty Images.

The e-commerce juggernaut

Few businesses give investors more ways to win than Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN).

The tech titan dominates online retail in the U.S. and, increasingly, many other areas of the world. Yet despite years of torrid growth, e-commerce still represents only about 10% of total retail sales in the U.S. Moreover, billions of people around the globe have yet to even gain access to the internet. In turn, Amazon's online retail operations have long runways for growth still ahead.

Incredibly, the company has built another business that could have even more long-term profit potential than its e-commerce platform: Amazon Web Services. AWS is the leading cloud computing infrastructure platform in the world, with an approximately 50% share of this rapidly growing market. With the overall cloud services market projected to exceed $278 billion by 2021, according to IT research company Gartner, AWS should continue to fuel Amazon's growth for many years to come.

The success of its e-commerce and cloud businesses has allowed Amazon to expand into other high-growth markets. It's built a booming advertising business and a leading position in the quickly expanding smart-device market. Additionally, the company's acquisition of Whole Foods has made it a force to be reckoned with in the $640 billion U.S. grocery industry.

Better still, the recent market decline has taken Amazon's shares down along with it. Now off about 20% from its 52-week high, Amazon's stock is currently trading for around 60 times Wall Street's earnings estimates for 2019. Though seemingly expensive at first blush, that's a quite reasonable price to pay for an elite business that's forecast to grow its profits at more than 42% annually during the next half-decade. Investors may want to use the stock's recent sell-off as an opportunity to acquire an ownership stake in this amazing long-term growth story.

The search king

We live in the age of information -- and Google is where much of the world goes to find the knowledge they seek. But new investors might need to do an internet search of their own to figure out how to invest in Google, because the tech giant reorganized its corporate structure in 2015 to better reflect its broad collection of businesses, adopting the name Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) for the parent company that owns Google as well as other corporate entities.

Each query conducted on Google's ubiquitous websites and mobile apps feeds more data into its powerful search engine. This data helps Google better target its ads, which makes them more relevant to users and valuable to marketers. As Google collects more data, it generates more cash, which it can then use to improve its services, which go on to collect more data, and so on. It's a virtuous cycle that has helped the company build one of the most powerful economic moats ever created.