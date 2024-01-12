2 tornadoes touched down in Tampa Bay area Tuesday, weather service says

The National Weather Service confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in the Tampa Bay area during Tuesday’s round of severe weather.

On Wednesday, the weather service’s Tampa Bay office confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in the Bartlett Park area of St. Petersburg just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. A preliminary damage survey released Thursday shows there was another tornado in Hillsborough County.

At 4 p.m. Tuesday, an EF-1 tornado touched down near homes on Eagles Entry Drive. The tornado had an estimated peak wind speed of 90 mph and was on the ground for about two minutes, according to the damage survey.

It traveled 0.61 miles and its path appeared to track across a golf course, with “the most notable structure damage being the detachment/collapse of several pool cages backing up to the golf course,” the weather service said in its report.

“There was some additional roof and tree damage along an adjacent street,” the weather service added, but it appeared to be associated with “inflow and/or an eventual microburst with a uniform direction to the damage along that street.”

“Along the path, there were a couple pockets of EF-1 damage. However, most of the surveyed damage was EF-0,” the report said.

In St. Petersburg, damage from the EF-0 tornado was minimal, the weather service said. The roof of an apartment building on Sixth Street South had peeled off and left debris littered in a nearby parking lot. That tornado was on the ground for less than a minute.

The weather service also reported a straight-line wind event just north of Fruitville Road in Sarasota. It started about 5:09 p.m. and ended at 5:13 p.m., with peak winds estimated at 75 mph, according to the report.

“The primary damage was to trees, but several structures towards the end of the path did have some damage mainly to siding,” the weather service said. “Unlike tornadoes, the path was significantly wider, longer, and all damage was found in a uniform direction, implying the area experienced a local wind surge rather than a tornado.”

If you’re wondering why we’ve gotten so much cold, wet and severe weather over the last few months, forecasters predicted it would happen. There’s a strong El Niño weather pattern this winter, which leads to more of that kind of weather.

Forecasters say there may be more days like Tuesday in our near future, including another weather system that could bring more severe weather to the Tampa Bay area on Friday.