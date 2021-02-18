2 tourists tried to bribe screener at Hawaii airport to avoid Covid rules, officials said

Doha Madani

Two people who flew into Hawaii from Louisiana were arrested last week after allegedly trying to bribe their way out of the state’s required Covid-19 precautions.

One of the personnel who screens incoming travelers at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu alerted authorities after it happened Friday, according to Hawaii’s Department of Public Safety and the state's attorney general’s office.

Johntrell White, 29, allegedly told the screener he would offer her $2,000 if she allowed him to pass by without the mandatory quarantine. Then Nadia Bailey, 28, allegedly added that she would throw in an added $1,000 if the screener allowed both of them to go through without quarantining.

Neither traveler had a valid pre-test or Covid-19 exemption, authorities said.

White and Bailey were arrested for bribery and sent back home, according to a release from the office of Hawai’i Gov. David Ige. Court records were not available for either White or Bailey on the Hawaii State Judiciary records search.

Public records for White did not include a phone number and it is unclear if he has retained an attorney. Bailey did not immediately return a phone call from NBC News on Thursday.

Travelers arriving in Hawaii are required to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of their arrival in order to avoid the mandatory 10-day quarantine, according to the state’s Safe Travels Hawai'i program. They are also subject to a temperature screening on arrival.

