2 Tri-City teens charged with murder after a $25 marijuana purchase went wrong

Kennewick police have arrested two teens for killing a 17-year-old former football player in April.

Jacob A. Young Jr., 18, was booked shortly before noon Tuesday on a $1 million warrant for first-degree murder.

His 15-year-old half-brother also was arrested. He is currently facing first-degree murder charges in Benton-Franklin Juvenile Court.

Police arrested Young about 10:30 a.m. at a home in the 9100 block of Arrowhead Avenue, Kennewick police said in a news release.

His half-brother was arrested at his home on the 900 block of North Beech Avenue in Pasco.

The brothers are accused of killing Ricardo Rivera in an apparent botched robbery during a $25 marijuana buy, according to court records.

The teens were seen running from the scene on the 2100 block of Rhode Island Court in late April with two other people.

Rivera was in a Nissan Altima delivering marijuana oil when he was shot once, according to witnesses.

People at two of the nearby homes heard the shot, and saw Rivera get out of the car and walk toward a nearby home.

People tried to keep him, but he died before he could be taken to a hospital.

