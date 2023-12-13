2 trips in 1: Spend a month cruising in Alaska and Hawaii for under $3,800

A new cruise from Holland America Line offers guests two trips in one.

The Glaciers & Volcanoes: Alaska to Hawaii itinerary will allow guests to explore the 49th and 50th states over nearly a month in 2025.

“Alaska and Hawaii are popular regions with our guests but it’s rare to offer deep discovery of both on the same voyage,” Paul Grigsby, the line's Vice President of Deployment & Itinerary Planning said in an emailed statement. “We’re excited to offer unique ports and glacier and volcano exploration while taking advantage of a quirk in geography which makes the crossing from Alaska to Hawaii shorter in nautical miles than the more typical routes we take from the West Coast of the United States.”

When is the Glaciers & Volcanoes: Alaska to Hawaii cruise?

The sailing will depart on August 31, 2025, on the line’s nearly 2,000-passenger Westerdam ship. Passengers can sail round-trip from Seattle for 28 days, or board in Vancouver for a slightly shorter 27-day itinerary.

Where will the cruise go?

Passengers will head to Alaska first, with stops including Sitka, Seward, Kodiak and Dutch Harbor. The ship will also stay overnight in Anchorage, giving guests more time in the city, and feature scenic cruising to the Hubbard Glacier, College Fjord, Prince William Sound, and Inside Passage.

Passengers can then shed their jackets as the ship heads south to Hawaii, visiting Nawiliwili on Kauai; Honolulu (where it will stay overnight); Kona and Hilo.

From the ship, guests can take in views of Kilauea volcano, which is among the most active in the world.

How much does the cruise cost?

The sailing starts at $3,719 per person based on double occupancy. The fare includes the majority of food on board, drinks like regular coffee and tea and more.

