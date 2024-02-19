2 trips, 2 destroyed wheelchairs: Flyer said airlines must do better

Deanna Vaillancort-Thompson told USA TODAY over the summer that she was worried about flying again after her manual wheelchair was damaged in April on an American Airlines flight, and it turns out her concerns were well-founded.

In December, she flew from San Francisco to Orlando and back with Delta Air Lines, and her new power chair was destroyed during the trip.

“My wheelchair was brand-spankin’ new,” she said.

On three of the four legs of her trip, Vaillancort-Thompson said her wheelchair was handled perfectly. From San Francisco to Atlanta and Atlanta to Orlando, and then from Orlando to Salt Lake City on the way home, “Delta basically white gloved my wheelchair all the way there,” she said. “There wasn’t even a scratch on my wheelchair.”

But when she arrived in San Francisco at the end of her trip on Dec. 7, her wheelchair was no longer operable.

She said the joystick was hanging from its harness and cracked, and the frame was so bent the chair was virtually unusable.

Vaillancort-Thompson said it took more than a month – until Jan. 24 – and numerous phone calls for Delta and its device repair contractor Scootaround to replace her chair and an Apple AirTag that was lost in transit. She said the airline agreed to give her and her husband each $500 in credit for future travel, and a customer service agent promised the company would speak to the baggage handlers in San Francisco to reinforce the importance of treating wheelchairs with care.

Deanna Vaillancourt-Thompson at home in her manual wheelchair.

Delta acknowledged the incident in a statement to USA TODAY.

“While the majority of scooters and wheelchairs enplaned by Delta are handled with care, we understand the frustration that comes when we fall short. We apologize for this customer’s experience and have since delivered a replacement wheelchair and offered additional compensation in an effort to make things right,” the statement said.

For Vaillancort-Thompson, two incidents of wheelchair damage in less than a year make her worry even more about traveling and make her especially wary of bringing her new power chair on a flight.

She’s preparing for a trip to a service dog convention this spring and said she’s already worried about what might happen in transit.

“I wish the airlines would get a little bit more educated and take a little more compassion when they deal with medical equipment like this,” she said. “If I didn’t have to use my chair in South Carolina, I probably wouldn’t take it.”

More than 30 disabled travelers shared their stories of mobility device damage with USA TODAY in 2023, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg pledged improvements in wheelchair handling, even as airlines continue to damage more than 10,000 devices per year on average.

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: After another damaged chair, flyer wishes she could leave it at home