2 Tulare Co. deputies hospitalized after jailhouse attack, sheriff says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two deputies were sent to the hospital after they were attacked by inmates on Wednesday evening, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

Sheriff’s officials say just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies assigned to the Bob Wiley Detention Facility were completing a meal call when they noticed an inmate with jailhouse alcohol commonly known as “pruno”.

As deputies tried to take the alcohol away, they say they were attacked by two inmates. Five additional inmates joined in on the attack and made multiple attempts to throw the deputies from the top tier of the jail facility.

Fortunately, deputies say additional personnel arrived on the scene and intervened in the attack. The two deputies were taken to an area hospital for treatment of significant injuries to the head and upper body. Both were treated, and released and are expected to make a full recovery.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says the seven suspects involved in the attack will be booked into custody on fresh charges of attempted homicide.

