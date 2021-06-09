2 Twin Cities men charged in fatal shooting of man in downtown Rochester during fight after dice game

Two Twin Cities men have been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a 28-year-old man in downtown Rochester over the weekend during a fight following a dice game.

Derrick T. Days, 28, of South St. Paul, and Nautica D. Cox, 22, of Minneapolis, were both charged Tuesday in Olmsted County District Court with second-degree murder and illegal possession of a gun in connection with the killing early Sunday of 28-year-old Todd L. Banks Jr.

Days and Cox remain jailed in lieu of $2 million bail ahead of a June 22 court appearance. Court records do not show an attorney for either defendant.

According to the criminal complaints:

A police officer on patrol shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday saw Cox shooting toward people at SW. 1st Avenue and 3rd Street. He saw Cox duck into a nearby alley behind what once was Dooley's Pub. The officer discovered a handgun in the immediate vicinity.

Police located Banks, of Rochester, at the intersection. He was put in an ambulance and declared dead shortly before 3 a.m. after being shot at least five times.

A police investigator's review of various downtown surveillance video showed people playing dice at the intersection where the shooting occurred. The video revealed Banks and a 26-year-old man fighting on the ground. Days moved the one man aside and shot Banks multiple times.

Cox was arrested at the scene, while Days drove off and was arrested elsewhere in Rochester that same morning. Days denied seeing any shooting.

Both defendants have multiple felony convictions in Minnesota on their records: Days for burglary and illegal possession of a gun; Cox for assault, robbery and illegal gun possession.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482