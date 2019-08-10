2 U.S. Marijuana Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid

If you were one of the lucky investors to get in on the ground floor of the cannabis industry, you're potentially sitting on a quadruple-digit gain right now. But make no mistake about it: We're still in the early innings of what could be a long-term growth story.

According to various Wall Street estimates, the legal pot industry could see sales catapult from around $11 billion in 2018 to as high as $200 billion in a decade. Even though growth estimates vary, one variable that remains constant is that the United States is expected to be the industry's most lucrative market.

Investment bank Stifel, which is responsible for the most aggressive growth forecast on Wall Street, believes the U.S. could be generating $100 billion in annual sales a decade from now. That makes the U.S. marijuana industry a potentially intriguing investment opportunity. Keeping in mind that the industry is far from mature and there are plenty of risks inherent with investing in an industry still labeled as illegal by the federal government, here are two U.S. marijuana stocks to consider buying, as well as one you'd be best off avoiding.

Buy: Planet 13 Holdings

Store count isn't necessarily an indication of success in the U.S. cannabis landscape. Just ask vertically integrated dispensary operator Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF). Whereas rivals like Acreage Holdings and Curaleaf Holdings have around 90 and 130 respective retail store licenses on a pro forma basis, Planet 13 only recently announced its intention to open a second location.

However, Planet 13 is aiming to develop a culture that other dispensary providers simply can't bring to the table. Its SuperStore off the Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada will span 112,000 square feet when it's fully built out. (For reference, this is a little bigger than the average Walmart.) Planet 13's store will have a pizzeria, coffee shop, events center, and a consumer-facing processing center, making it something of a go-to destination for local cannabis enthusiasts and tourists.

As someone who's visited the SuperStore, I can tell you Planet 13 has done a great job of incorporating technology to improve the consumer experience. Its layout is also relatively flawless, with higher-margin derivative products placed closest to the doors and registers. Based on Planet 13's June traffic data, the number of visitors it's seeing in its SuperStore per day has nearly doubled since it opened in November, with average paying customer tickets rising by about $10, to $88. This validates the thesis that Planet 13 is growing in popularity.

The test will be to see if it can make lightning strike twice. Recently, Planet 13 announced plans to lease and open a 40,000-square-foot dispensary in Santa Ana, Calif., just 10 minutes from Disneyland. If Planet 13 can deliver the same unique experience as it has in Vegas, the sky could be the limit for this niche dispensary operator.

