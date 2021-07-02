UPDATE 2-U.N.-backed Libya talks fail to reach consensus on elections

Stephanie Nebehay and Ahmed Elumami
·3 min read

(Recasts with talks failing, adds final statement, quotes)

By Stephanie Nebehay and Ahmed Elumami

GENEVA, July 2 (Reuters) - U.N.-sponsored talks aimed at paving the way for elections in Libya in late December failed to find common ground, the deputy of the United Nations mission in Libya said on Friday night after weeklong talks near Geneva.

Raisedon Zenenga, assistant secretary-general and mission coordinator of the U.N. Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), called on participants to pursue the effort, describing the talks as "heated debate" marked by threats of walk outs.

"The people of Libya will certainly feel let down as they still aspire to the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights in presidential and parliamentary elections on 24 December," Zenenga told the closing session.

"This does not bode well for the credibility and future relevance of the LPDF (Libyan Political Dialogue Forum)," he said. "I encourage you to continue to consult among yourselves to pursue a workable compromise and cement what unites you."

The talks, held at a hotel about 15 kilometres (9 miles) from Geneva, had been extended into a fifth day on Friday with delegates struggling to agree. They had been expected to establish the constitutional basis for presidential and parliamentary elections by July 1.

But delegates and U.N. officials said they could not agree among themselves on several proposals circulating, prompting organisers to extend the talks originally planned to last four days.

The elections would be a critical step in international efforts to bring stability to Libya, which has been in turmoil since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi.

A U.N.-led peace process brought a ceasefire last summer after fighting between rival factions paused and then a unity government was formed.

The talks in Switzerland follow an international conference in Berlin last week.

The United Nations envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis, said on Monday that leaving Switzerland without a decision this week was "not an option" given the timeframe.

On Thursday, Kubis described that day's session as "difficult" and urged delegates to refrain from "disrespectful behaviour and personal attacks", without elaborating.

LPDF member Elham Saudi told Reuters on Friday: "This is not the outcome that many of us had hoped for but it is the better outcome given the options that were on the table and UNSMIL's leadership's inability to keep the talks on track."

"This only delays the battle, but does not resolve the issue," she said. "Let us remember the interests of Libya and Libyans who deserve elections."

Moves toward a political solution in Libya accelerated after eastern commander Khalifa Haftar's 14-month assault on Tripoli collapsed last summer.

A formal ceasefire was agreed in October and the next month the participants in the U.N. peace dialogue set a date for elections and agreed to create a new interim government.

However, major risks persist with many armed groups holding power on the ground.

Haftar was backed by the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Egypt in his Tripoli offensive. The internationally-recognised Tripoli government was supported by Turkey, which ultimately helped it repel the assault. (Additional reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Healthcare data sharing: How to improve patient care in the future

    Far too often, we see medical mixups and even deaths caused by interoperability obstacles in our healthcare system. Upon their recovery but through no fault of their healthcare providers, they are left footing a massive medical bill or facing other severe financial repercussions. Lack of access to data not only causes these terrible outcomes -- it’s also part of the reason why our healthcare costs are nearly 18% of the GDP and growing.

  • A tie in Washington eating contest: 34 burgers in 10 minutes

    Molly Schuyler, a mother of four from California, managed to down the 34 burgers - just one shy of her record of 35 - during the Annual Independence Burger Eating Championship hosted by local fast food chain Z-Burger. Her annual nemesis, fellow professional eater Dan 'Killer' Kennedy of Pennsylvania, also scarfed down 34 burgers on Friday, placing the two in a tie.

  • Tennessee Valley Authority considers replacing coal with gas

    The nation's largest public utility is looking at shutting down three of its five remaining coal-fired power plants, saying they are old and no longer practical. At a public hearing this week on the proposed closure of the Kingston Fossil Plant, TVA Senior Manager of Enterprise Planning Jane Elliott stressed the fact that gas provides reliability and flexibility as a fuel that can be called upon at any hour of any day. Gas is also currently cheaper than solar, Elliott said, although prices are falling and solar should become cheaper towards the end of the decade.

  • Dad stops man trying to kidnap 10-year-old daughter until cops arrive, Oregon police say

    The man told the girl she was a human trafficking victim, police said.

  • Donald Rumsfeld, Killer of 400,000 People, Dies Peacefully

    Karin Cooper/GettyThe only thing tragic about the death of Donald Rumsfeld is that it didn’t occur in an Iraqi prison. Yet that was foreordained, considering how throughout his life inside the precincts of American national security, Rumsfeld escaped the consequences of decisions he made that ensured a violent, frightening end for hundreds of thousands of people.An actuarial table of the deaths for which Donald Rumsfeld is responsible is difficult to assemble. In part, that’s a consequence of hi

  • Ex-Prosecutor Spots Trump 2016 Debate Boast That May ‘Come Back To Haunt Him’

    Trump's brag about taxes to Hillary Clinton may not age well, suggested former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance.

  • Michael Cohen Explains Why He Thinks Trump's '9 Lives' Have Run Out

    Trump's former fixer spoke on CNN about the indictment of the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg.

  • Gamer’s 69PWNDU vanity license plate is ‘offensive,’ Tennessee says. Now she’s suing

    Leah Gilliam said her constitutional rights were violated when state officials revoked the vanity plate she’s had for more than a decade.

  • Supreme Court dumps border wall funding case

    The Supreme Court on Friday rejected an appeal from former President Donald Trump to rule against funding used for the wall along the southern border.

  • Michelle MacDonald says she will appeal Minnesota Supreme Court’s suspension of her law license

    The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday indefinitely suspended perennial high court candidate and West St. Paul family law attorney Michelle MacDonald over a pattern of professional misconduct. MacDonald, a Republican, cannot petition for reinstatement for four months, a penalty the Supreme Court said was appropriate for her repeated misconduct that continued even after a previous license ...

  • How charges against the Trump Organization could cramp Donald Trump's high-flying lifestyle

    Donald Trump's personal finances are closely entwined with the Trump Organization, which is now under indictment.

  • Ethiopia says won't 'suffocate' Tigray as UN clamours for access

    Ethiopia on Friday rejected charges that it planned to choke off aid to war-hit Tigray after rebels took control of the northern region this week -- a stunning turnabout in the eight-month-old conflict.

  • Statues of Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth toppled in Canada

    WINNIPEG, Canada (Reuters) -Protesters have toppled statues of Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II in the Canadian city of Winnipeg as anger grows over the discovery of the remains of hundreds of children in unmarked graves at former indigenous schools. The action took place on Canada Day on Thursday, when traditionally celebrations take place across the country. However, many cities scrapped events this year as the scandal over the indigenous children made Canadians confront their colonial history.

  • Milwaukee Newspaper Torches GOP Sen. Ron Johnson With Long List Of His Failings

    "He is the most irresponsible representative of Wisconsin citizens since the infamous Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy in the 1950s," wrote the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

  • Michael Cohen Explained Why These Trump Organization Charges Could Be So Bad For Donald Trump

    Thursday’s indictment of the Trump Organization has Trump family members out in full force defending themselves, but Donald Trump’s ex-attorney Michael Cohen believes this could be the beginning of many legal issues ahead for the former president. Cohen should know, since he’s wrapping up his own sentence under home confinement and had a bird’s eye […]

  • Ted Cruz’s Reason For A Possible 2024 Run Is Mercilessly Mocked

    The Texas Republican got some blunt reminders after saying he was "certainly looking" at making a presidential bid.

  • Eric Trump Gave a Bizarre Defense of the Trump Kids’ ‘Clean Lives’ Amid Trump Organization Charges

    After yesterday’s indictment of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, along with the company and the Trump Payroll Corporation, for tax fraud, Eric Trump took to the airwaves to defend his colleague and his family. While speaking to Newsmax on Thursday night, the middle son of Donald Trump decided to take his grievances in a unique, […]

  • This Case Against Trump’s Money Man Is a Slam Dunk

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyIt is a pretty cut-and-dried case of tax fraud, and one that should not be very difficult to prove.I’m speaking, of course, of the Manhattan District Attorney’s indictment of the Trump Organization and its Chief Financial Officer, Allen Weisselberg. In a nutshell, the Trump Organization and Weisselberg conspired to hide income paid to Weisselberg in the form of free rent, vehicles, and tuition for his family members. Internal Trump Organization records

  • Trump among worst U.S. presidents, Obama inside top 10, according to new survey

    A group of 142 historians ranked every U.S. president in several categories like “moral authority,” “public persuasion” and “international relations.”

  • Who are the Taliban?

    The hardline Islamist group is resurgent as the US withdraws from Afghanistan after 20 years.