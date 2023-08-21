2 U.S. soldiers accused of fatally stabbing German man at local fair

Two American soldiers stationed in Germany have been accused of stabbing a local man to death at a town fair.

The unidentified troops — 25- and 26-year-old men — were arrested Sunday after the incident at the Säubrenner fair in Wittlich, about 12 miles from where they were stationed at Spangdahlem Air Base, German news outlet Deutsche Welle reported Monday.

A 28-year-old German man, who also has not been identified, was found fatally stabbed on the fairgrounds Saturday morning.

Police said the man had been involved in a group argument, the origin of which remained unclear, according to Agence France-Presse. Witnesses said two men and two women were spotted sprinting away from the scene.

After German authorities arrested the two American soldiers, they were transferred to U.S. military custody under NATO rules, where they will remain until the investigation is complete.

“This is certainly an intolerable and preventable tragedy in our peaceful community,” said Col. Kevin Crofton, commander of the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem. “We thank the local Polizei and the Wittlich town leadership for their partnership and patience as the investigation runs its course.”

An autopsy released Monday showed the victim had been stabbed multiple times in his upper body and bled to death, Deutsche Welle reported. Both suspects denied any involvement in the crime and said they were simply visiting the fair with friends.

Investigators found a knife in the nearby Lieser River but as of Monday had not connected it to the killing.

“I am shocked and terribly sad that a young man died in such a brutal way at the Säubrenner fair, where many people come together to celebrate peacefully,” Wittlich mayor Joachim Rodenkirch said.