UPDATE 2-U.S. spy chiefs say Putin may escalate despite Ukraine setbacks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Landay and Patricia Zengerle
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    2nd and 4th President of Russia
  • Avril Haines
    American intelligence official

* China's leaders seen as "unsettled" by Ukraine events

* U.S. assesses up to 4,000 Russian troops killed (Adds comments by CIA chief on China)

By Jonathan Landay and Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - Leaders of U.S. spy agencies said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin may intensify the assault on Ukraine despite military setbacks and economic hardships resulting from international sanctions, setting up "an ugly next few weeks."

"Our analysts assess that Putin is unlikely to be deterred by such setbacks and instead may escalate," Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told the annual House of Representatives Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats, where she testified with other intelligence agency directors.

With tensions so high, there is always the potential for "unintended escalation," Haines said.

Haines said Putin's announcement that he was elevating his nuclear forces' readiness was unusual, but that intelligence analysts had not observed changes in Russia's nuclear posture beyond what was detected during previous international crises.

"We also have not observed force-wide nuclear posture changes that go beyond what we've seen in prior moments of heightened tensions," Haines said.

William Burns, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, echoed Haines' assessment that Russia is unlikely to back down.

"I think Putin is angry and frustrated right now. He's likely to double down and try to grind down the Ukrainian military with no regard for civilian casualties," Burns said.

Burns said he and CIA analysts do not see how Putin can accomplish his goal of taking Kyiv and replacing President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government with a pro-Moscow or puppet leadership.

'END GAME'

"I fail to see how he can produce that kind of an end game and where that leads, I think, is for an ugly next few weeks in which he doubles down ... with scant regard for civilian casualties," Burns told the committee.

Burns also said China's leaders are "unsettled" by events surrounding the assault on Ukraine, despite refusing to condemn Russia or call the attack an invasion.

"They did not anticipate the significant difficulties the Russians were going to run into. I think they are unsettled by the reputational damage that can come by their close association with President Putin; second by the economic consequences at a moment when they are facing lower annual growth rates than they've experienced for more than three decades," Burns added.

"I think they're a little bit unsettled about the impact on the global economy. And third, I think they're a little bit unsettled by the way in which Vladimir Putin has driven Europeans and Americans much closer together," Burns said.

The United States has done "intensive intelligence-sharing" with Ukraine, Burns said.

Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, said his "low confidence" assessment was that 2,000 to 4,000 Russian troops have been killed.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbor's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Patricia Zengerle; Additional reporting by Doina Cgiacu; Writing by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia likely to escalate attacks despite setbacks: US intelligence officials

    Russia is likely to escalate its military actions in Ukraine even as Russian President Vladimir Putin's ability to maintain long-term influence over its neighbor remains unlikely, U.S. intelligence officials told lawmakers Tuesday."We assess Putin feels aggrieved the West does not give him proper deference and perceives this as a war he cannot afford to lose, but what he might be willing to accept as a victory may change over time given the...

  • Kuwait's ex-premier, officials acquitted in corruption case

    A Kuwaiti court on Tuesday acquitted two former ministers and their co-defendants of the corruption charges they faced in an explosive case that tarnished the government and was widely seen as a test of accountability. The charges against Kuwait's former Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak Al Sabah and his ally, former Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid al-Jarrah Al Sabah, along with other officials, concerned the embezzlement of $790 million that had gone missing from a military aid fund years ago. In the fall of 2019, Kuwait’s former defense minister pressed for an investigation into the missing millions, triggering the downfall of the government when ministers refused to stand for questioning in parliament.

  • Experts: Census needs funding to repair its data 'backbone'

    A U.S. Census Bureau survey that is the premier source of yearly information about the nation's population and workforce needs millions more in funding to encourage participation and produce more accurate and timely results, according to a report released Tuesday. Increasing funding for the annual American Community Survey would be “a huge return on investment for the nation," enabling the Census Bureau to enlarge the pool of respondents, be more nimble in adding or removing timely questions and speed up the results, according to The Census Project, a nonpartisan coalition of researchers, advocates and former Census Bureau staffers. The American Community Survey's budget was $226 million in 2021.

  • EU to harmonize criminalization of rape across the bloc

    The European Union's executive arm unveiled plans Tuesday to harmonize the criminalization of rape across the 27-nation bloc on the strict basis of lack of consent. The plans also include the criminalization of female genital mutilation and cyber violence. The large majority of EU member countries already treat violence against women and girls as a crime but the commission said there are gaps in national legislation.

  • Satellite imagery shows new construction at North Korea's nuclear test site

    Construction has been observed at North Korea's nuclear testing site for the first time since 2018, according to satellite imagery taken on Friday.The James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS) said in a report that it had observed early signs of activity at the Punggye-ri site in North Korea, including the construction of a new building, the repair of another and some lumber and sawdust, according to Reuters."The construction and...

  • US officials reverse course on pesticide's harm to wildlife

    U.S. wildlife officials have reversed their previous finding that a widely used and highly toxic pesticide could jeopardize dozens of plants and animals with extinction, after receiving pledges from chemical manufacturers that they will change product labels for malathion so that it’s used more carefully by consumers. Federal regulations for malathion have been under review in response to longstanding complaints that the pesticide used to control mosquitoes, grasshoppers and other insects also kills many protected plants and animals. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined in a draft finding last April that malathion could threaten the continued existence of 78 imperiled species and cause lesser harm to many more.

  • 6 teens charged with murder in alleged drive-by shooting outside Iowa school

    Police said Tuesday the 15-year-old victim was the intended target of the shooting.

  • Maxwell juror calls failure to disclose abuse a 'huge mistake'

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A juror in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial said on Tuesday that his failure to disclose that he had been sexually abused as a child on a pre-trial screening form was a "huge mistake," but that he did not deliberately lie to get chosen for the jury. Maxwell was convicted on Dec. 29 on five of the six counts she faced for helping the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. Her lawyers demanded a new trial after Juror No. 50 told media including Reuters that he shared with other jurors his history of sexual abuse during deliberations.

  • A Mock Vladimir Putin Now Stars In A 'Nyetflix' Series After Netflix Pullout

    The Kremlin cooked up some hilarious titles to combat Netflix's suspension in Russia in a "Late Show" spoof.

  • Putin’s ruble work-around still leaves bond payments in doubt

    His decree establishes temporary rules for sovereign and corporate debtors to make payments to creditors from “countries that engage in hostile activities” against Russia.

  • U.S. citizens travel to Ukraine to help in war efforts

    The Ukrainian government reports more than 16,000 foreigners have already arrived in Ukraine.

  • The surge in oil prices on the back of war in Ukraine is pointing to potential 22% downside for airline stocks, Barclays says

    "If the 1990 oil price shock is any guide, airlines could fall an additional 20% from current levels," said Barclays.

  • Former Proud Boys chairman Tarrio arrested on U.S. Capitol riot conspiracy charge

    The former chairman of the U.S. right-wing group the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, was arrested on Tuesday on a conspiracy charge for his alleged role in plotting the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol in a bid to block certification of President Joe Biden's election. Tarrio, 38, will make his initial appearance in a federal court in Florida at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT), said Marlene Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Miami. An attorney for Tarrio did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Tucker Carlson Somehow Blames U.S. For Russia's War

    "Why in the world would the U.S. intentionally seek war with Russia?" the Fox News host asked.

  • Amazon rainforest is reaching climate change 'tipping point': Study

    The Amazon rainforest is reaching a critical “tipping point,” according to researchers, beyond which it may no longer be able to recover from events such as droughts and wildfires. The result would be permanent loss of much of the rainforest.

  • '1883' Star Tim McGraw Reveals What It Was Really Like to Work With Sam Elliott

    Tim McGraw shares a behind-the-scenes story about working with Hollywood legend Sam Elliott. McGraw and Elliot costar on the Paramount+ series 1883.

  • Here’s What Could Happen If China Invaded Taiwan (Repeat)

    (Bloomberg) -- (This story was originally published in Oct. 2020. It’s being republished to accompany our Big Take on the risks of attacking Taiwan.)Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Chase of China, Russia Xi Jinping’s Chines

  • Russian Officer Complains About Dead General and Comms Meltdown in Intercepted Call

    Irina Rybakova/Press service of the Ukrainian ground forces/ReutersThe Ukrainian defence ministry has released audio from a call which it claims captured two Russian officers lamenting the death of a top general and the collapse of its secure communications network in Ukraine.In the call—which has been verified by Bellingcat, the fact-checking group known for exposing Kremlin misinformation—two purported Russian FSB officers are heard discussing the death of a general killed in fighting near Kha

  • Ukraine Expert Alexander Vindman Humiliates Marjorie Taylor Greene With Brutal Fact Check

    The Republican member of Congress attempted to blame Russia's invasion of Ukraine on President Joe Biden, prompting a fiery Twitter exchange.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Ridiculed For Hot Take On Ukraine And Guns

    Twitter users taunted the extremist Colorado Republican over her “profound gem” of a post.