UPDATE 2-UK inflation ticks up before expected acceleration in spring

* Consumer price index +0.7% y/y in Jan

* Economists polled by Reuters had expected +0.6%

* Bigger rise in inflation expected soon

* Food and household goods push index up

* Clothing prices fall sharply(Adds details, comments, background)

By William Schomberg and David Milliken

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - British inflation edged up inJanuary as locked-down consumers paid more for food and sellersof furniture and other household goods offeredsmaller-than-usual New Year discounts to people seeking tospruce up their homes.

The annual 0.7% increase in consumer prices is expected togather speed in the coming months - pushed up by the end of anemergency tax break and possibly the impact of Brexit - andmight go above the Bank of England's 2.0% target this year.

Economists said there was little pressure on the centralbank to think about scaling back its stimulus plans.

However, yields on 10- and 30-year British government bondsextended their recent climb and hit their highest since March2020 as investors prepare for higher inflation and more fiscalstimulus in the United States.

"Inflation rose slightly in January, with food pricesincreasing. Household goods also pushed up prices with lessdiscounting this year on items such as bedding and settees," ONSstatistician Jonathan Athow said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had mostly thought the consumerprice index would hold at December's 0.6% increase.

Food and drink prices rose by 0.6% between December andJanuary - compared with a 0.2% fall over the same period a yearearlier - and furniture and household goods dropped by 1.5%, asmaller decline than a fall of 3.3% a year earlier.

By contrast, clothing and footwear prices fell by the mostbetween December and January in seven years as retailers, withtheir stores closed, tried to offload stock.

The impact of the pandemic on Britons' shopping habits ledto a re-weighting of the basket of goods and services that theOffice for National Statistics uses to calculate inflation.

Story continues

Food and furniture now have a bigger impact on the indexwhile air fares and cinema tickets now count for less.

The ONS said the overall impact of the change had nosignificant effect on the CPI.

INFLATION TO RISE, BOE TO WAIT

British inflation has been below the BoE's 2% target sincemid-2019 and came close to zero last year as the economy tanked.

The BoE expects it will accelerate in the spring as lastyear's emergency cut in value-added tax for the hospitalitysector expires and global oil prices rise on expectations ofrecovery.

But the BoE has stressed it will be in no hurry to startremoving its huge stimulus.

Yael Selfin, an economist at KPMG, said inflation mightremain below 2% in 2021 and 2022, "allowing for a longer periodof low interest rates to support the economic recovery."

Economists think prices of some imports will rise because ofBritain's new, less open trading relationship with the EuropeanUnion which led to disruption and delays at ports last month.

The ONS said it saw no evidence that Brexit-related customfees and transport costs pushed up consumer prices in January.

But Samuel Tombs, at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said higherannual price rises for furniture and household appliances mightreflect higher shipping and Brexit-related costs.

A core version of the CPI, excluding volatile fuel and foodprices, held steady at 1.4%.

Factory gate prices fell again, dropping by 0.2% on theyear, while the measure for core output prices rose by 1.4%.(Editing by Toby Chopra)