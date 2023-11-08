2 Unaccompanied Kids Allegedly Kept in Room With No Food

Amber Vensil says she got the scare of her life when American Airlines allegedly kept her two unaccompanied kids in a room overnight with no food or water. She says she put her sons on a flight from Missouri to New York with a layover in North Carolina. Vensil says she paid the airline to place her kids in the unaccompanied minors program. She got an email from the airline, saying her kids' layover flight was canceled and they had to spend the night in the airport. Inside Edition’s Les Trent has more.

