2 Underperforming Holdings to Ease Up On
- By Alberto Abaterusso
SOS Ltd. (NYSE:SOS) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA (NYSE:EDN) have reported significant losses with their holdings over the past couple of years, largely underperforming the S&P 500 Index.
Furthermore, these companies have negative recommendation ratings on Wall Street, indicating expectations of poor performance in the coming months.
Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with SOS. Click here to check it out.
Thus, shareholders may want to consider lowering their holdings in these two companies a little bit.
SOS
American depository receipts of the Chinese provider of consumer credit business and emergency rescue services have fallen 14% over the past year and 98% over the past three years through Nov. 20. The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 by 29.4% and 137%.
Currently, SOS does not pay dividends.
ADRs cloased at around $1.91 on Nov. 20 for a market capitalization of $49.80 million and a 52-week range of 51 cents to $6.
The 14-day relative strength index of 45 indicates the stock is still trading far from oversold levels despite the downturn.
The most recent sell-side analysts recommendation ratings on this stock are a hold rating (down from a previous buy rating) and an underweight rating (down from a previous equal weight rating).
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte
ADRs of the public distributor of electricity in Argentina have declined 35.4% over the past year, 93% over the past three years and 81% over the past five years through Nov. 20. The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 by 51%, 132% and 152.5%.
Currently, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte does not pay dividends.
ADRs traded at around $3.31 each on Nov. 20 for a market capitalization of $144.81 million and a 52-week range of $2.54 to $7.57.
The 14-day relative strength index of 45 indicates the stock is not oversold yet despite the decline in share price.
Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an underweight rating for the stock.
Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.
Read more here:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.