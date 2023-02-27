2 uninvolved cars struck by gunfire in Renton shooting

Renton police are investigating a shooting that led to two uninvolved cars being hit by gunfire on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Renton Police Department, officers were called to a shooting in the area of North 3rd Street and Park Avenue North at 2:05 p.m.

Witnesses told police that a group of about five young males — “ages unknown but possibly in their teens,” police said — were at the corner of North 3rd Street and Park Avenue North when an Infiniti without license plates drove by and shot at the group. Witnesses said that at least two of the young males returned fire.

During the shooting, two uninvolved cars in the area were hit, causing broken glass to injure the occupants. One car had a man and woman inside; the other had only a female driver, police said. All three people had minor injuries treated by fire department medics and were transported to area hospitals for follow-up care.

Around a dozen shell casings were recovered from the area.

Police currently do not have any suspect information or a possible motive for the shooting.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and has details on the incident, or anyone who may have any surveillance footage of the group of young males or of the Infiniti, is asked to contact RPD’s Investigations Team by emailing crimetips@rentonwa.gov and referencing case #23-2314.



