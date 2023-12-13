2 University of Florida scientists accused of putting their kids in cages, police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Two University of Florida scientists were arrested after police discovered they were caging their kids.

Dustin Huff, 35, and Yurui Xie, 31, were arrested on Friday for child abuse after one of their kids told a school official he didn't want to go home because he didn't want his parents to put him in his cage, police said.

The couple is accused of keeping their small children inside small cages as they left for work. Both were full-time employees of The University of Florida and placed on administrative leave on Monday, officials said.

When police arrived at the home, the couple showed them the homemade cages "as if it were all normal," police said.

"I'm not used to walking in and seeing a cage where children are kept at night and of course when home alone," said Gainesville Police Sergeant John Pandak.

The children are six and two years old and remain with safe, and vetted family members, police said.