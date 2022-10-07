2 US citizens plead guilty to buying firearms, then smuggling them into Mexico

Two U.S. citizens living in Mexico have pleaded guilty to buying firearms and smuggling them into Mexico, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Texas said in a news release Friday.

Edwin Alejandro Rodriguez, 21, pleaded guilty earlier in the week and Martin Najera, 30, pleaded guilty the previous week to buying firearms and then smuggling them into Mexico, the news release said.

According to court documents, Homeland Security Investigations began an investigation in April into reports that Rodriguez and Najera were buying firearms and exporting them to Mexico. Agents from HSI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives identified approximately 31 firearms that were bought by the pair and then transported to Mexico.

Mexican National Guard troops seized three rifles and three handguns being smuggled over the border into Juárez at the Bridge of the Americas in October 2021.

Rodriguez and Najera pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to smuggle goods from the United States.

Sentencing for both men is expected in December. They face up to five years in prison.

A federal district court judge will determine sentencing after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas; HSI Special Agent in Charge Frank Burrola, El Paso Division; and ATF Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II, Dallas Division, made the announcement.

HSI and ATF are investigating the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Ellen Denum is prosecuting.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence in order to make neighborhoods safer.

On May 26, 2021, the Justice Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening Project Safe Neighborhoods based on the following core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

