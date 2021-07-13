2 US Marshals shot in Baltimore: report

Audrey Conklin

Two law enforcement officers and one suspect were shot Tuesday in Baltimore, according to a report.

An anonymous source told Fox 45 Baltimore that the two officers shot were assigned to a U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Two law enforcement officers and suspect were all transported to a hospital, where the suspect later died at about 10 a.m., the Baltimore Police Department tweeted Tuesday.

The two officers "have non-life-threatening injuries," according to police.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for developments.

