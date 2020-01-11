2 US service members killed in roadside bomb attack in Afghanistan

Two US service members were killed in a roadside bomb attack in Afghanistan, NATO announced Saturday.

Two other service members were wounded.

The service members were part of an operation with NATO's Resolute Support mission, the NATO-led security assistance mission in Afghanistan.

NATO said it would not release the names of the service members until 24 hours after notification of next of kin, citing Pentagon policy.

The Taliban took responsibility for the attack, the Associated Press reported.

The United States has been involved in peace negotiations with the Taliban as it attempts to bring home soldiers from the conflict. Talks fell apart last September after the Taliban claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack that killed an American and 11 others, but President Donald Trump said at a surprise visit to soldiers in November he had restarted peace talks.

"The Taliban wants to make a deal – we’ll see if they make a deal. If they do, they do, and if they don’t, they don’t. That's fine," Trump told reporters at the time.

More than 2,400 U.S. soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan since U.S. forces began operations in the country in 2001.

