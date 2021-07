Autoblog

The Jaguar E-Type is considered by many to be the most beautiful car ever built, and that's particularly true of the first-generation, Series 1 cars. Finished in black with a black top and matching interior, this E-Type was sold new to Ronald Goldstein, of East Longmeadow, Mass. The car remained with its original family until earlier this year, acquiring just over 8,000 miles before it was retired to the garage in 1972. According to Gooding, this Jaguar retains its numbers-matching powertrain, a 4.2-liter DOHC inline-six engine and four-speed manual transmission, wears its factory paint, and even rolls on its original Dunlop tires.