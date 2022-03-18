2-vehicle crash left 21-year-old woman dead near Caldwell; state police investigating

A two-vehicle collision east of Caldwell left a 21-year-old Middleton woman dead, police said.

At 6:29 p.m. Thursday, the woman, who was driving a Honda Civic north on Midland Boulevard, collided with a Ford F750 with a trailer, which was driven by a 48-year old man, according to a news release from Idaho State Police. The woman appeared to have “failed to yield the right of way of the Ford,” police said. She died at the scene.

The vehicles collided at the intersection of Midland Boulevard and State Highway 20-26 before stopping in a field off the road, police said. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

State Highway 20-26 was blocked for roughly 2½ hours, police said. The incident was under investigation Friday.

It’s not clear if the man was injured at the scene, nor was the woman immediately identified.