2 vehicle crash reported on Topeka Boulevard

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency crews are working at the scene of a crash on Topeka Boulevard on Saturday.

A KSNT 27 News reporter is reporting a crash at 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 17 in the 1800 block of Southwest Topeka Boulevard. The Topeka Fire Department is at the scene where at least two vehicles appear to have been involved in a crash. Topeka Boulevard is down to one lane north and south due to the crash.

More details on this will be updated here as they become available.

