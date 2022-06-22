2 vehicles involved in drive-by shooting Tuesday night, according to Sioux Falls police

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that involved two vehicles Tuesday night.

The incident started at about 8:30 p.m. at the 2800 block of East 17th Street, said police department spokesperson Sam Clemens. A group of people noticed a grey mini-van drive slowly by where they were talking outside of a residence.

Two people from that group got into a vehicle and followed the mini van to a gas station at 18th and Cleveland, said Clemens. Occupants from both vehicles exchanged words before getting back into their vehicles and driving off.

A few minutes later, at 17th and Cleveland, shots were fired from the mini-van toward the other vehicle, Clemens said. The other vehicle exchanged fire before both vehicles parted ways.

The second vehicle had its window broken and one occupant had some scrapes, said Clemens.

There have been no arrests and police are still investigating, Clemenssaid.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Police investigating drive-by shooting Tuesday in Sioux Falls