2 victims are dead and a suspect was killed by police in a London terror incident. Here's how the attack unfolded.

Two people were killed, three victims were injured, and a suspect was shot dead by police on Friday in an attack that London authorities declared a terrorist incident.

Police said they were called to London Bridge at 1:58 p.m. local time for reports of a stabbing.

They ended up shooting and killing a suspect who had a knife and a hoax explosive device.

A number of details remain unclear, but police have steadily begun creating a timeline of Friday's deadly incident.

Here's how the event unfolded.

London Metropolitan Police were called to London Bridge for a stabbing incident on Friday, November 29, 2019, at 1:58 p.m. local time.

Authorities quickly declared the attack a "terrorist incident," and said the man was found with a knife and a "hoax explosive device."

He had been tackled to the ground and disarmed by members of the public, who were immediately hailed as heroes and praised for their bravery.







Videos from bystanders showed authorities arriving at the scene, pulling civilians off the suspect, and shooting the suspect from close range.

A group of civilians could be seen tackling the suspect to the ground and wrestling away his weapon.

One bystander told The Telegraph he "kicked him in the head to make him release his knife."

In one video, a man can be seen backing away from the group of people holding a knife, apparently trying to move it further away from the suspect.

Neil Basu, the assistant commissioner for the London Metropolitan Police, said the suspect was shot by specialist armed officers and died at the scene.







Authorities quickly evacuated the area, shutting down the bridge and the train station for several hours as panicked residents sought cover.