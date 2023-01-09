2 victims hospitalized after a shooting at a Lexington gas station, police say

Two people were sent to a hospital early Monday morning after being shot outside a gas station, according to Lexington police.

The shooting happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. at the Marathon gas station on West New Circle Road near Russell Cave Road, according to Lt. Samantha Moore with the Lexington Police Department. When officers arrived they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

A vehicle abandoned in the middle of Russell Cave Road was believed to be involved in the shooting, Moore said.

One of the victims had life-threatening injuries, the other had non-life-threatening injuries, Moore said.

Moore did not provide any suspect information.

Anyone with information about this case can call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.