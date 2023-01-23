2 victims identified after Monterey Park, California mass shooting

The identities of two victims killed in the Monterey Park, Calif., massacre have been released.

My Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63, were among the 10 people fatally shot Saturday night at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed to the Daily News Monday.

Those two women are the only victims whose names have been released. Another woman was in her 50s, while the rest of the victims were all in their 60s and 70s, the coroner’s officer said.

Five men and five women were killed in the rampage, according to authorities.

The suspect, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday, officials said.

Investigators continue to search for a motive in the shooting, which also left at least 10 people wounded. Seven of those victims were still hospitalized Sunday, Luna said. Tran reportedly met his ex-wife at the venue where the massacre took place.

The rampage in Monterey Park, a city with a large Asian population, happened after a Lunar New Year celebration. A confrontation occurred at another dance hall in nearby Alhambra, Calif., about 20 to 30 minutes after the shooting, officials said.

A 26-year-old man says he wrestled a gun away from the suspect during that confrontation at his family’s Lai Lai Ballroom.

“I realized I needed to get the weapon away from him,” Brandon Tsay said Monday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “I needed to take this weapon, disarm him or else everybody would have died.”