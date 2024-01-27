2 victims identified in south Arlington triple homicide, officials say

Two victims in Thursday’s triple homicide at a south Arlington apartment complex have been identified.

A 911 caller said he heard a loud noise and found a man lying unresponsive outside a second floor apartment at the Chatham Green Village apartment complex in the 3500 block of Chatham Green Lane, police said.

When officers responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. they found a 29-year-old had been shot. The victim, identified as Shannen Oshay Jones by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers entered the apartment to conduct an emergency sweep and found a 29-year-old woman, who also died at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified her as Monique Elaine Smith, and said she died from a gunshot wound to the neck.

A 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds was also found inside the apartment. He was transported to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries, police said.

Smith’s two young children were at the apartment during the shooting. Arlington police spokesperson Sgt. Courtney White said it’s very possible the children witnessed the homicide.

“This is a sad and unfortunate incident,” White said at a Friday afternoon press conference. “And I can only imagine what they’re going through, what they’ll have to live with the rest of their lives as well as the officers that located (them).”

The children were uninjured, according to White, and officers released them to family members.

Smith and the 31-year-old were dating and lived at the apartment with Smith’s children, police said. Jones is thought to be a friend who was visiting the couple.

Evidence found at the scene led investigators to believe the crime was related to “high-risk drug activity,” according to White, and the victims may have known the shooter.

Witnesses saw a man running from the scene, but no arrests have been announced. Investigators were at the scene Friday checking video surveillance and talking to neighbors.

“We want the suspect to know that the Arlington Police Department is going to do everything that we can to find you,” White said.

