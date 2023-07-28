2 victims injured during shooting at Adelanto apartment complex, deputies engage suspect

Two people were injured during a shooting at an Adelanto apartment complex Wednesday night, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

At 5:50 p.m., deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at an apartment complex in the 11300 block of Lee Avenue. When deputies arrived, they reported back to dispatchers that a shootout was in progress.

The incident was described in a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department press release as “lethal force encounter” with deputies. Sheriff’s officials did not share further details about the shooting, including how many deputies fired weapons, or the number of gunshots fired.

Deputies did say that a suspect fled on foot, and that despite an extensive search of the area, he was not found. The suspect is described as an "unknown Black male adult," according to the press release.

Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division detectives responded and took over the investigation.

Detectives discovered two people suffering from gunshot wounds inside one of the apartments. A 17-year-old boy and a 32-year-old man were taken to a hospital, sheriff’s officials said.

It's unclear who shot the two victims. It is also unknown if the suspect was injured.

No deputies were injured, sheriff’s officials said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Ian Gosswiller with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904.

Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

