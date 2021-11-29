2 victims shot at in 2 different vehicles by drive-by shooter on John Young Parkway
Two victims in two separate vehicles were shot on Monday morning by a drive-by shooter along John Young Parkway, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
At around 4:30 a.m. OCSO received a call about a shooting at John Young and Edgewater Drive, said OCSO’s Lt. Rob Branch.
Deputies learned that a male suspect in a vehicle shot at the victims while they were driving, Branch said.
The victims were a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman who was with her child, Branch said. As a result of the shooting, another vehicle crashed into the suspect’s vehicle.
The shooting injured neither victim.
The uninvolved crash victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The two shooting victims know each other but told authorities they don’t understand why they were shot at.
OPD is still investigating.
This is a developing story, check back here for more.