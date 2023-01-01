2 taken to hospital after shooting at Springfield home

A man and woman were injured after being shot inside a home in Springfield Sunday morning, police said.

Springfield Police were called to the 100 block of South Race Street at around 7:30 a.m. after reports of two victims suffering gunshot wounds, a Springfield Police Dispatch spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7.

Shots were fired into the house and hit the man and woman, the spokesperson confirmed.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the head and rear end, while the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, according to initial reports from emergency scanners.

Medics were called to the scene and treated the victims, the spokesperson said.

A medical helicopter request was made; however, the request was declined due to the foggy weather conditions, initial reports stated.

Crews performed CPR on the male victim, initial reports said.

The suspect reportedly wore a white shirt and drove away in a black vehicle; however, the spokesperson affirmed that the suspect may not have been involved although it was likely.

Springfield Police are actively investigating the incident.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.