2 Virginia police officers were arrested after taking a selfie inside the Capitol during the insurrection

Ashley Collman
Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson
Officers Jacob Fracker (left) and Thomas Robertson (right) of the Rocky Mount Police Department in a selfie taken inside the Capitol. US Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia

  • Two Rocky Mount, Virginia, police officers were arrested on Tuesday and charged in connection with last week's Capitol breach.

  • The criminal complaint included a picture of Jacob Fracker, 27, and Thomas Robertson, 49, posing in front of a statue inside the Capitol after it was stormed by a pro-Trump mob on January 6.

  • The complaint also included Facebook comment by Fracker, in which he said: "Lol to anyone who's possibly concerned about the picture of me going around...Sorry I hate freedom?"

  • Robertson told The Roanoke Times that he believes he and Fracker did nothing illegal. He said they didn't take part in — or see any — violence.

  • Fracker and Robertson are two of many off-duty cops and members of the military who are being investigated for possible involvement in last week's riot.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Two Virginia police officers were arrested on Tuesday and charged over last week's Capitol breach after they took a selfie inside the Capitol and posted on social media that they had taken part in the attack on the government.

Jacob Fracker, 29, and Thomas Robertson, 49, were arrested on the misdemeanor counts of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a criminal complaint unsealed on Wednesday.

Fracker is a K-9 officer with the Rocky Mount Police Department, and Robertson is his platoon sergeant, according to The Roanoke Times. Both men were off duty during the storming of the Capitol, the complaint said.

The officers are on administrative leave while town authorities review their participation in the Capitol riot, according to WDBJ.

Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson
The full image shows the two men posing in front of a statue of Revolutionary War hero John Stark. Fracker can be seen raising his middle finger. US Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia

WDBJ previously reported that the town turned the two men into federal authorities after realizing their role in last week's pro-Trump riot.

Included in the criminal complaint is a selfie the two officers took at the Capitol and social media posts in which they said they had taken part in the riot.

The selfie shows the two men in front of the statue of Revolutionary War hero John Stark, with Fracker giving the middle finger. Stark is famous for coining the New Hampshire state motto "Live Free or Die."

Robertson posted on Instagram that he was "proud" of the photo because it shows he was "willing to put skin in the game," according to the complaint.

Robertson Instagram post
US Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia

The complaint says Robertson also posted on social media: "CNN and the Left are just mad because we actually attacked the government who is the problem and not some random small business ... The right IN ONE DAY took the f***** U.S. Capitol. Keep poking us."

Read more: 'It was degrading': Black Capitol custodial staff talk about what it felt like to clean up the mess left by violent pro-Trump white supremacists

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Fracker also referenced his participation in the breach, according to the complaint: "Lol to anyone who's possibly concerned about the picture of me going around...Sorry I hate freedom? ...Not like I did anything illegal...y'all do what you feel you need to."

fracker facebook post
US Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia

The two men took part in a virtual hearing on Wednesday, during which prosecutors said they would not seek jail time for the officers, according to WSLS.

Prosecutors did want Fracker and Robertson to wear GPS ankle bracelets while they were out on $15,000 bond, which the judge said wasn't necessary because the two men were police officers and military veterans, WSLS reported.

They have, however, been banned from going to Washington, DC; taking part in any demonstration or protest while out on bail; and were required to give up their firearms, according to WSLS. WDBJ reported that Robertson was told to turn in his passport, and Fracker didn't have to because he doesn't have one.

In an interview with The Roanoke Times, Robertson said that he and Fracker didn't do anything illegal and that they had been let into the Capitol by US Capitol Police, who gave them bottled water and told them to stay within cordoned areas. He said that they did not witness - or take part in - any violence last week.

Fracker, an Afghanistan veteran, released a statement on Tuesday, according to The Roanoke Times, saying his actions were an "expression of grief against what very many Americans would consider tyranny."

Fracker and Robertson are two of many off-duty cops and members of the military who are being investigated for possible involvement in last week's breach.

Meanwhile, several US Capitol Police officers have been suspended for reportedly welcoming some of the rioters into the Capitol. One of the "Stop the Steal" organizers also claimed that three GOP congressmen helped him plan the storming of the Capitol.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’ll file impeachment articles against Joe Biden on his first day in office

    'On January 21, 2021, I'll be filing Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden for abuse of power,' Ms Greene had tweeted

  • Feds warn that racist extremists, anti-government militias were emboldened by Capitol breach

    Federal authorities on Wednesday issued a joint intelligence bulletin cautioning that last week's assault on the Capitol will be a "significant driver of violence" for white supremacists and armed militia groups.The bulletin, dated Jan. 13 and sent by the National Counterterrorism Center and the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, warns that extremists looking to trigger a race war or civil war "may exploit the aftermath of the Capitol breach by conducting attacks to destabilize and force a climatic conflict in the United States." Racist extremists and anti-government militias "very likely pose the greatest domestic terrorism threats in 2021," the agencies said.The breaching of the Capitol is emboldening extremists, the bulletin warns, and baseless conspiracy theories from QAnon will likely inspire some to "engage in more sporadic, lone-actor, or small-cell violence against" racial, ethnic, and religious minorities, government officials, and law enforcement. Additionally, individuals who have accepted President Trump's false claims that the election was "stolen" may also "adopt the belief that there is no political situation to address their grievances and violent action is necessary." Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Honduran migrants head for Guatemala border as police wait

    About 200 migrants began walking up a highway toward the border with Guatemala late Wednesday, two days before a migrant caravan was scheduled to depart San Pedro Sula. Guatemala is requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

  • AOC feared ‘White Supremacist members of Congress’ would turn her over to Trump rioters during siege

    As the fallout continues following last Wednesday’s Capitol insurrection, Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to her social media this week to share the terror she experienced that day – at times fearing her own congressional colleagues would turn her over to the angry mob to be killed. Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”?

  • Trump supporter dead in suspected suicide days after being arrested at Capitol riot

    An Atlanta medical examiner has confirmed the death, which followed the man’s arrest last week

  • Joint Chiefs pointedly remind military personnel Biden will be president, 'sedition and insurrection' are illegal

    In an extraordinary letter Tuesday, all eight of the top U.S. military officers told U.S. service members that last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was an illegal "direct assault" on not just Congress but also America's constitutional order, and "the rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition, and insurrection."The letter from the Joint Chiefs of Staff followed Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy's approval of 15,000 National Guardsmen, some armed with lethal weapons, to help secure the Capitol amid credible threats of violence from armed militia groups leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Tuesday. Biden, the four-star generals reminded U.S. forces in their letter, "will be inaugurated and will become our 46th commander in chief."> The Joint Chiefs of Staff have sent this letter to the U.S. military about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the forthcoming transition of power to President-elect Biden as "our 46th Commander in Chief." pic.twitter.com/IzlYmAygfe> > — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 12, 2021"As service members, we must embody the values and ideals of the nation," the Joint Chiefs said. "We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."Some retired military officers participated in Wednesday's insurrection, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) asked the Pentagon on Monday to cooperate with the FBI and Capitol Police to determine the extent of participation in the "seditious conspiracy" by current and former service members. Another veteran, Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), said Sunday that McCarthy should screen any military personnel involved in inauguration security to make sure none are "sympathetic to domestic terrorists."More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Hawley, facing fallout, blames media, D.C. 'establishment'

    O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, facing waning support from longtime backers and donors in the wake of the attack at the U.S. Capitol last week, defended himself in a newspaper column Wednesday, accusing the media and “Washington establishment” of deceiving Americans into calling him an “insurrectionist.” It marked the first time Hawley, 41, has publicly defended himself since the brutal attack on Jan. 6 when a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol following the president's rally. Five people died, including a Capitol police officer, and lawmakers had to scramble for safety and hide as rioters rampaged through the building, delaying by hours the tally of Electoral College votes that was the last step in finalizing Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over Trump.

  • Racist slurs interrupt funeral for Phoenix civil rights icon

    Calvin Goode “deserves to be laid to rest with deep respect and gratitude, not hateful racist remarks,” said Rep. Ruben Gallego.

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • More Democrats Say They'll Vote 'No' on Waiver for Biden's SecDef Pick Lloyd Austin

    Lawmakers heard from two experts who warned that granting another waiver to a recently retired general.

  • Republican members of Congress refuse masks during riot lockdown

    While members of Congress were in lockdown during last week’s siege on the Capitol, Republican members were captured on video refusing to wear masks. Since the attack, at least three House members have tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Panic buttons in Ayanna Pressley's office were 'torn out' ahead of Capitol riot, chief of staff says

    For Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), last week's Capitol attack became even scarier when she got to her office.As The Boston Globe reports, Pressley had "two reasons to be afraid" when President Trump's supporters stormed into the Capitol building last week: "She has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder" that puts her at high risk for COVID-19, and she's a member of the progressive "Squad" that has long been a target of Trump backers. Death threats have led Pressley and her team to routinely run safety drills over the years, so they had a plan when the attackers started making their way into the Capitol, Pressley's chief of staff Sarah Groh told the Globe.Pressley, Pressley's husband, and staffers barricaded the doors of her office, while Groh found gas masks and started looking for the special panic buttons around the office. But, terrifyingly, "every panic button in my office had been torn out — the whole unit," Groh told the Globe. The staff couldn't figure out what happened to the buttons, as they'd used them in the same office before.Eventually, Pressley was taken to other secure rooms with other members of Congress, where she and other Democrats started planning articles of impeachment against Trump. But she did leave one of them when she found herself surrounded by "treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place," Pressley tweeted Tuesday.> The second I realized our "safe room" from the violent white supremacist mob included treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker Members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place, I exited. Furious that more of my colleagues by the day are testing positive.> > — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 12, 2021Read more scary encounters from Massachusetts representatives at The Boston Globe.More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Australia to kill pigeon that crossed Pacific from Oregon

    A racing pigeon has survived an extraordinary 13,000-kilometer (8,000-mile) Pacific Ocean crossing from the United States to find a new home in Australia. Kevin Celli-Bird said Thursday he discovered the exhausted bird that arrived in his Melbourne backyard on Dec. 26 had disappeared from a race in the U.S. state of Oregon on Oct. 29. Experts suspect the pigeon that Celli-Bird has named Joe, after the U.S. president-elect, hitched a ride on a cargo ship to cross the Pacific.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Seattle

    Come home from a day of exploration to a charming forest-clad cabin or a chic art-filled loft—the choice is yours&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • National Guard to Concerned Citizens: No Donations, Please. The Troops Are OK

    Many viewed the images of sleeping troops and mistakenly thought that the Guard members were housed inside the Capitol.

  • Ethiopia says ex-foreign minister killed by military after refusing to surrender

    Ethiopia said on Wednesday its military had killed three members of the Tigray region's former ruling party, including former Ethiopian Foreign Minister Seyoum Mesfin. The three Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) officials were killed, and five other party members were captured, after they refused to surrender to the military, the government's task force for the crisis in Tigray said on Twitter. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government declared victory in its conflict with the TPLF on Nov. 28 last year after nearly a month of fighting.

  • Small plane crashes in South Carolina neighborhood in fog

    A small plane crashed into a neighborhood in dense fog and set a home on fire Wednesday near an airport in South Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. A woman inside the home apparently escaped injury from the crash, although Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins the woman may have been scratched by her cats as she tried to get them to safety. The single-engine Beechcraft BE-33 crashed just before 11 a.m., about a mile from the Jim Hamilton–L.B. Owens Airport, which handles non-commercial airplanes in Columbia, authorities said.

  • Congresswoman defends not wearing mask during riot lockdown

    Three Democrats who have since tested positive for coronavirus have lashed out at Republicans who chose not to wear masks.

  • Army to Oust Lieutenant for Making Holocaust Jokes on TikTok

    Freihofer, an artillery officer who has 3.8 million followers on TikTok, had been under investigation for months.

  • Indonesian airliner crash may be linked to plane being grounded for nine months during lockdown

    Officials investigating last Saturday's Boeing airliner crash in Indonesia are understood to be probing a possible link to the plane's prolonged grounding during last year’s Covid-19 lockdowns. The 27-year-old Boeing 737-500, which crashed into the sea off Jakarta with 62 people on board, spent nearly nine months out of service last year because of reduced flight timetables caused by the pandemic. While officials conducting the inquiry have not yet commented on the cause of the crash, experts are now speculating that it may be due to technical faults caused by the plane’s lack of regular use. “There’s a major problem starting to raise its head in terms of restoring these aircraft because while out of service for nine or 10 months, they need to be kept operating, otherwise they deteriorate,” said Hugh Ritchie, chief executive of Aviation Analysts International, an Australian air safety consulting firm. The Indonesian plane did not fly between March 23 and Dec 19 last year, and was then used 132 times after it resumed operating, according to aviation data provider Flightradar24.