2 Volusia County men arrested in separate child sex abuse cases

Two men have been accused in two separate cases of child sex abuse, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Deputies said Jacob Bloom, 32, of Orange City, and Daniel Tillis, 76, of DeBary, were both arrested in the unrelated cases.

According to a report, Bloom is accused of sexual abuse of a 6-year-old girl over several years.

Bloom was charged with capital sexual battery of a victim under 12 and he was not a stranger to the victim, deputies said.

Detectives said that Bloom had a record of sexually abusing infants when he was 13 years old in Flagler County and due to his history and current charges, deputies are asking anyone with information about him to contact the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

Deputies said Tillis, who owns Tillis Pest Control, was arrested and charged with lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 and he was not a stranger to the victim.

Detectives said while investigating Tillis, two other adult victims came forward reporting that Tillis sexually abused them when they were children.

Deputies said they are concerned there may be additional victims who haven’t reported their abuse.

Anyone with information on Bloom or Tillis is asked to call Volusia County deputies at 386-323-3574.

