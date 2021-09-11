2 Volusia sheriff K-9s shot; carjacking suspect also injured, agency says

Two Volusia County sheriff K-9s were shot by a fleeing carjacking suspect early Saturday morning in DeLand, a spokesman said.

Deputies returned fire and shot the suspect, said spokesman Andrew Gant.

A carjacking was reported around 11:30 p.m. Friday and deputies located the vehicle near the Deltona Gardens Apartments and Lowe’s and the driver got out and ran into a wooded area, Gant said. One K-9 was shot shortly after midnight while the other was shot around 2:20 a.m., according to Gant. The incident was captured on video.

Pictures posted on social media showed the dogs were shot in the face and paw.

The dogs survived and are receiving “great veterinary care,” Gant said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital.

No other information was released.

