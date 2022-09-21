2 waiting on trial for trafficking Fulton teen facing more charges in DeKalb, attorney general says

A pair of people arrested last year on human trafficking charges in Fulton County last year are now facing more child sex crime charges in DeKalb County, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron were two of four people arrested and charged with human trafficking after a 14-year-old girl was rescued in early 2021. The girl had been missing from College Park for seven weeks when she was found.

Thayer and Seabron were indicted on charges including human trafficking, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and cruelty to children in January 2022.

According to a release from the attorney general’s office, a second victim, a 16-year-old girl in DeKalb County, has been found. Arrest warrants include allegations against the pair from December 2020.

Both Thayer and Seabron are now being charged with one count of trafficking persons for sexual servitude in DeKalb County.

The attorney general’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unitsay there are more potential victims, who are identified only by an image and a nickname, that they are working to identify.

Thayer is still being held in the Fulton County Jail. Seabron was released from the Fulton County Jail in August 2022, according to jail records. Records also show that Seabron has not been booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

If convicted, both suspects could face life sentences.

