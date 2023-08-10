2 wanted, accused of assault at Carowinds

The York County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down two people who deputies say are connected to an assault at Carowinds.

ALSO READ: Carowinds’ Fury 325 ride reopens after support beam crack

Noah Calvin Rich IV and D’Laysia Kanizee Watson are each wanted for assault and battery by a mob in an incident at the park on Monday.

WANTED: Noah Calvin Rich IV and D’Laysia Kanizea Watson, are both #wanted for Assault & Battery by Mob 3rd Degree, stemming from an incident that occurred at Carowinds on Sunday, August 7th, 2023. #YCSONews #CrimeStoppers pic.twitter.com/zLf16wWdJT — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) August 10, 2023

The sheriff’s office did not release details. We asked authorities what happened and are waiting for a response.

Carowinds released a statement that read, in part; “Carowinds upholds a zero-tolerance policy towards any conduct that jeopardizes our guests’ and associates’ safety and well-being. We take such incidents seriously and are committed to ensuring that Carowinds remains a safe and enjoyable environment.”

VIDEO: Carowinds’ Fury 325 ride reopens after support beam crack