2 wanted after armed carjacking on I-85 ramp in Concord, police say

The Concord Police Department announced Thursday it’s looking for two people accused of stealing from Lowe’s on Monday, carjacking someone on a ramp to Interstate 85, and driving away.

Officers responded to the Lowe’s on at Concord Mills after a suspected larceny.

The suspects, identified as Heather Denise Wright, 32, and Jorge Alberto Rodriguez Paz, 36, drove recklessly from the scene, which caused the car to become disabled, police said

They got out to the broken-down car and ran onto the I-85 South ramp and carjacked someone at gunpoint.

The suspects drove down I-85 South toward Charlotte.

Call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 if you have information.

