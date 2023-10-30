2 wanted in connection to Clovis homicide, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department needs the public’s help in locating two suspects who were allegedly involved in the homicide of a 33-year-old man that happened earlier this month, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say the shooting occurred on Oct. 16, 2023. The victim was fatally shot on a residential street near Brookfield and Brookside avenues and died at the hospital after life-saving efforts.

Officials say 26-year-old, Andres Enrique Ramirez of Fresno is suspected of shooting the victim and is considered armed and dangerous.

The second suspect is 22-year-old Adrianna Marie Velasco of Fresno, who is suspected of being an accessory after the fact, according to officials.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Police say Ramirez is described as a Hispanic male, with brown eyes and hair, who’s 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 190 lbs. Velasco is described as a Hispanic female, with brown eyes and hair, who’s 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 146 lbs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Ramirez or Velasco is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2800.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.