2 wanted people arrested after Mt. Juliet traffic stop

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — An early morning traffic stop in Mt. Juliet led to the arrests of two people with multiple warrants out in other Middle Tennessee localities.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department said an officer noticed an expired registration plate on Saturday, Dec. 30, which resulted in a traffic stop on Mt. Juliet Road near Interstate 40. Following further investigation, law enforcement reportedly discovered two wanted individuals.

Man wanted for murder after Bowling Green shooting, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Authorities said they took a Nashville man into custody on a probation violation warrant for domestic assault out of Nashville, a probation violation warrant for simple assault out of Cheatham County, a probation violation warrant for burglary out of Robertson County, and a failure to appear warrant for theft out of Wilson County.

In addition, the man — described by officials as a convicted felon — had heroin and a handgun in his possession.

1 injured, 1 in custody following Dickson County road rage incident

Meanwhile, a woman from Ashland City was reportedly arrested on four Nashville warrants for failure to appear, extortion, theft, and a probation violation. She was also in possession of heroin, according to police.

Law enforcement did not share any other details about the incident or the identities of the people taken into custody.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.