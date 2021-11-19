2 from Watertown face charges after methamphetamine found during search warrant execution

Evidence of methamphetamine distribution was discovered and cash was seized from Watertown residence Thursday.

Two people face charges after authorities found methamphetamine when they executed a search warrant Thursday, according to news release from the Watertown Police Department.

Brian Wilson, 51, and Brandalynn Wilson, 42, of Watertown were arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a place were drugs are kept or sold, ingesting a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

The search warrant was executed about 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue Southwest.

Evidence of methamphetamine distribution and cash were seized from the residence, according to police.

A 1-year-old and 17-year-old were in the residence at the time of the search warrant, and Child Protection Services responded to assist, according to police.

"A safety plan was developed for the children," per the release. "Additional charges are pending."

The Codington County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the call.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Watertown couple arrested on meth possession and distribution charges