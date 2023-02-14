2 Ways This Debt Ceiling Debate Ends

Geoffrey Skelley
·12 min read

Debt Ceiling

2 Ways This Debt Ceiling Debate Ends

And why it could be either better or worse than 2011.

By Geoffrey Skelley

Feb. 14, 2023, at 6:00 AM

Congress Republicans
Congress Republicans

Political battles in Washington sometimes feature the hallmarks of a bad sequel that uses the same narrative threads as its predecessor — just with less verve and imagination.

In 2023, it’s taking the form of another round of drama over the debt ceiling. Congressional Republicans say they won’t back a debt ceiling hike without spending cuts, while President Biden wants Congress to raise the limit with no strings attached to avoid any risk of a shock to the global economy.

This tension isn’t new: Legislative fights over the debt ceiling date back to the 1950s, as both parties have used the issue to make the other side look fiscally irresponsible for backing a higher limit — even though the threshold only affects the government’s ability to pay what it already owes and does not authorize new spending. What is new is the increased political brinkmanship, which in recent years has taken the country to the edge of default multiple times. Most infamously, a divided government only avoided a default with a last-minute deal in 2011, prompting a downgrade to the nation’s credit rating for the first time. Now the clock is ticking on whether 2023’s episode will be worse than 2011’s: The country reached the debt ceiling last month, and the Treasury will only be able to use “extraordinary measures” to pay the bills until early June.

Once again, a Democratic president, a thin Democratic Senate majority and a newly minted Republican House majority must work together to resolve the debt ceiling conflict. But the end result will depend on how the debate plays out in the current political environment, which differs from 2011 in several crucial ways. Firstly, the GOP has a much narrower majority in the House than it did 12 years ago. And it’s also much less united behind Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who had to make concessions to the right flank of his party to win the speakership after 15 rounds of balloting, than it was under then-Speaker John Boehner.

McCarthy’s narrow majority and limited hold over his caucus could hamper his ability to find a compromise between his party and Biden. But Republicans’ weaker-than-expected midterm showing could also make some in the GOP reticent to engage in an all-out struggle, a departure from 2011 when the Republicans felt they had a mandate from a strong midterm performance to seek a showdown with former President Barack Obama. Given this, here are two different pathways for the latest debt-ceiling clash:

It could be the worst yet

The political environment in Washington, especially the internal workings of the House GOP, could make finding a deal treacherous. Much like in 2011, Republicans are intent on using the debt ceiling as leverage to extract cuts in the name of fiscal restraint, said Laura Blessing, a senior fellow at the Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University. “But we’ve got a more volatile House of Representatives in terms of difficulty controlling the individual members,” Blessing said. “You have folks who are perfectly willing to march to the beat of their own drum.”

Some House Republicans are opposed to a debt limit hike under any circumstances — and McCarthy only has 222 votes to start with. Even more moderate Republicans have spoken out against the idea of a “clean” debt ceiling hike — saying Biden will need to agree to at least some cuts — but what the 70-odd members of the GOP’s more center-right Main Street Caucus find acceptable may differ significantly from the preferences of the 40-odd members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus.

As a result, McCarthy is almost certainly going to need some Democratic votes to pass a debt ceiling hike. That’s not a surprise, though, since Democrats control the Senate and the White House, said Frances Lee, a political scientist at Princeton University. “The party with more institutional power traditionally bears more of the burden for carrying debt limit increases,” Lee said. “Republicans will be looking to Democrats to pony up votes on this.” But in terms of pure arithmetic, McCarthy could also be aided by the fact that House Democrats have been more amenable to raising the debt ceiling over the past decade or so, even when former President Donald Trump was in office.

The House GOP has been less likely to back debt ceiling hikes

Share of each party’s caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives that voted for legislation that included a debt ceiling increase or suspension, 2011 to present

Share of caucus in support

Aug. 2011

Obama

R

50%

73%

Feb. 2013

Obama

R

44

86

Oct. 2013

Obama

R

100

38

Feb. 2014

Obama

R

99

12

Nov. 2015

Obama

R

100

32

Sept. 2017

Trump

R

100

60

Feb. 2018

Trump

R

38

71

Aug. 2019

Trump

D

93

33

Oct. 2021

Biden

D

99

0

Dec. 2021

Biden

D

100

0

In Aug. 2019, independent Rep. Justin Amash is included as a Republican (his former party).

Sources: Congressional Research Service, Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives

However, what Republicans want and what Democrats might be willing to vote for seem very far apart right now. Republicans have suggested they’d target spending cuts in areas such as aid for low-income families, climate change initiatives and Affordable Care Act subsidies — reductions Democrats are unlikely to support. Now, the parties are only at the opening stages of negotiation, but McCarthy’s willingness to reduce his party’s requests to gain Democratic votes could also result in him losing much-needed GOP support. “What happens when you get Democratic votes? That probably makes it harder to hold on to some of the Republican votes that he still has,” Blessing said. “I think the narrow margins are an indication of how volatile this negotiation is going to be.”

And the rules changes McCarthy agreed to during the speaker race could complicate his flexibility in negotiations. For one thing, it now only takes one member to file a “motion to vacate the chair,” meaning a single unhappy Republican could start the process to bring about a vote to remove McCarthy as speaker. And the rules also require a three-fifths supermajority in the House to raise taxes. In essence, McCarthy has to find just the right balance in a deal while the Sword of Damocles hangs over his head and a political trapdoor lies below his feet.

And we can’t forget about the Senate either. “[Senate Minority Leader Mitch] McConnell is saying, ‘Hey, McCarthy, you take the lead in these negotiations,’” Blessing said. “That makes sense. McCarthy has a harder conference to deal with here.” But while Democrats have control and have recently shown a greater willingness to vote for debt ceiling increases, their narrow majority still has to contend with the filibuster. In most debt ceiling clashes dating back to 2011, the Senate needed to find 60 or more votes at some point in the legislative process.

Senate Democrats have mostly backed debt limit increases

Share of each party’s caucus in the U.S. Senate that voted for legislation that included a debt ceiling increase or suspension and whether cloture was invoked, 2011 to present

Share of caucus in support

Aug. 2011

Obama

D

87%

60%

Feb. 2013

Obama

D

98

27

Oct. 2013

Obama

D

100

60

Feb. 2014

Obama

D

100

0

Nov. 2015

Obama

R

100

34

Sept. 2017

Trump

R

100

66

Feb. 2018

Trump

R

76

68

Aug. 2019

Trump

R

88

56

Oct. 2021

Biden

D

100

0

Dec. 2021

Biden

D

100

0

Sens. Angus King (2011 to present), Joe Lieberman (2011) and Bernie Sanders (2011 to present) are included among Democrats, the party they caucus or caucused with.

*Includes needing 60 votes to advance the legislation to a final vote on passage or on the final vote for passage.

Sources: Congressional Research Service, U.S. Senate

And even if Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and McConnell come up with their own deal in the Senate, the House still has to agree to a vote on it. This could certainly happen if the government is on the brink of default, but it may take that sort of risk to produce a vote. “The crisis is not upon us yet. It will come. But Congress has a tendency to push things down to the last minute,” said Lee. “And so I would certainly look for that to be likely in this case.”

It might not be as bad this time around

It’s easy to assume the worst, but Lee cautioned that this debt ceiling clash might not be as intense as the 2011 one, which came on the heels of massive Republican gains in the 2010 midterms. This time, the conflict follows a midterm in which Republicans only barely captured the House and fell short in the Senate. “Republicans don’t have a sense of mandate coming out of those elections,” Lee said. “That’s often very important for how members interpret recent elections, very important for their priorities, and also for what they think they’re expected to do and what they’ll be held accountable for next time.”

On top of this, the risk of shouldering the blame could also make it more likely for the two sides to find an agreement. “That risk helps to bring members to the table, regardless of their ideological preferences,” Lee said. While polling suggests, at first blush, that Americans are not sure or even slightly oppose upping the debt limit, Americans have shown a strong preference for raising the threshold in surveys that have asked if the ceiling should go up if the alternative is default. And with Democrats wanting a clean debt limit increase and Republicans looking for cuts first, the GOP may face more risk of blame. (This is not to say Democrats would avoid blame entirely, and they surely don’t want a fiscal calamity on Biden’s watch ahead of the 2024 election campaign.)

But also working in favor of an agreement is the GOP’s weakened ideological commitment to small government, as it has embraced a populist strain of conservatism more focused on cultural issues. For instance, Trump said recently that any debt ceiling deal should not reduce Social Security or Medicare benefits — a far cry from the entitlement-cutting approach of former Republican Speaker Paul Ryan. “I don’t think the Republican Party is as unified now as it was in 2011 on putting the brakes on spending,” Lee said. “I see this is much more of a problem of them figuring out how they’re going to negotiate rather than the unstoppable force meets the immovable object that we saw in 2011.”

Recent history also points to a less-combative path to a deal. In October 2021, the parties agreed to a short-term debt ceiling increase that set up a December showdown, in which Republicans would try to force Democrats to use the more burdensome budget reconciliation process to get around a GOP filibuster. But that December, the Senate remarkably put together a one-time carveout to the filibuster that allowed an up-or-down vote on the debt ceiling — although the legislation implementing the carveout still required 60 votes (with at least 10 Republicans joining) to break a filibuster. The use of a filibuster exception for the debt ceiling — “historically unusual,” in Blessing’s words — suggests the Senate, at least, could get creative to move a deal forward if the House is struggling.

And while McCarthy will want a deal that gets the cuts the GOP wants, the threat of a debt default could lead him to push forward with a House vote on legislation that won’t get majority support from his caucus. But that wouldn’t be groundbreaking — it’s what Boehner eventually did, Lee noted, as he decided to move “must-pass” legislation to the floor regardless. The last three debt ceiling bills that passed the House during Boehner’s speakership had support from a minority of Republicans.

For Lee, the intensity of this debt ceiling fight is more a question of “ungovernability” than “showdown” for Republicans. That remains a far cry from 2011 — for now. “I had no idea how that was going to get resolved! I couldn’t even see how it could get resolved, considering the way people had boxed themselves into corners on that,” Lee said of the 2011 clash.

The script for this debt ceiling saga is still in the early stages, so we’re a long way from knowing how it’ll play out. “Right now, everyone’s showing off their fancy steps in this weird little tango that we do,” said Blessing. “This stage will end, and then we will get down to brass tacks at some point.” That end point will probably be right down to the wire, though, even if things aren’t as acrimonious as in 2011. “That’s so normal for Congress to not do a deal before you absolutely have to,” said Lee. “There’s bargaining leverage all the way up until the last minute, in fact. That’s part of what incentivizes the brinkmanship.”

Let’s just hope this sequel isn’t as bad as, say, the fourth Jaws movie.

Recommended Stories

  • Satellite Imagery Shows Damage and Abandoned Vehicles near Embattled Ukrainian Town of Vuhledar

    Satellite imagery captured near the embattled Ukrainian town of Vuhledar, Donetsk, on February 8-10, shows heavy damage to infrastructure amid reports of large Russian losses in the area.The pictures, captured in the neighbouring villages of Pavlivlka, Petrivka, Vuhledar and Mykilske, show damage to buildings and roads.An image taken near Vuhledar shows abandoned military vehicles.The British Ministry of Defence reported on February 10 that Russian forces had made advances near Vuhledar since late January. They also reported significant Russian losses and casualties in the area, however.Russian news agency Interfax, citing a spokesperson for the Russian Defense Ministry, claimed on February 11 that Russian troops had defeated Ukrainian troops near Vuhledar and Pavlivka.However, Ukrainian media reported on Feburary 13 that Vuheldar remained under Ukrainian control, citing a military spokesperson for a brigade on the front line. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful

  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says there will be 'a clean debt ceiling' increase

    Republicans once again dismissed Sunday President Biden's recent claims that the GOP wants to cut Social Security and Medicare.

  • A Video Of Rihanna's Super Bowl Backup Dancers Running Across The Field Is Now A Viral Meme, And It's Seriously Too Good

    The best part of the game, tbh. 🏈

  • U.S. tells citizens: leave Russia immediately

    STORY: The United States has told its citizens to leave Russia immediately, citing the ongoing war in Ukraine and a risk of arbitrary arrest or harassment by Russian law enforcement agencies.The Kremlin said it was not the first time U.S. citizens had been asked to leave Russia.The last such public warning was in September after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization.The U.S. embassy in Moscow said in a statement, quote, "Russian security services have arrested U.S. citizens on spurious charges, singled out U.S. citizens in Russia for detention and harassment, denied them fair and transparent treatment, and convicted them in secret trials or without presenting credible evidence."The Federal Security Service (FSB) said in January that prosecutors had opened a criminal case against a United States citizen on suspicion of espionage.Last December, U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was released in a prisoner swap. She had been sentenced to nine years in a penal colony for possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil after a judicial process labeled a sham by Washington.Meanwhile, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan is serving a 16-year sentence in a Russian penal colony after being convicted of what Washington says are fictitious espionage charges.

  • Only four more years? GOP primary rivals may take aim at Trump’s term limit

    Donald Trump faces a unique limitation that is enticing to both his 2024 GOP rivals and potential running mates: He’s eligible to serve only one more term.

  • Loans to Russian soldiers fuel calls for European banks to quit

    BERLIN/LONDON (Reuters) -A Russian scheme to grant loan payment holidays to troops fighting in Ukraine, and for banks to write off the entire debt if they are killed or maimed, has added to growing pressure for the remaining overseas lenders in Russia to leave. Almost a year since Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, a handful of European banks, including Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International and Italy's UniCredit, are still making money in Russia. The loan relief scheme has not only triggered criticism from Ukraine's central bank, which said it had appealed to Raiffeisen and other banks to stop doing business in Russia, but also from investors concerned about any reputational impact.

  • Days of Our Lives Actor Cody Longo's Death Deemed 'Non-Suspicious' by Police, Cause 'Still to Be Determined'

    Autopsy and toxicology results are still pending in the death of the 34-year-old actor, who died Feb. 7

  • McCarthy calls for resignation of Architect of Capitol

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called for the Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton to step down or be removed by President Biden, adding to bipartisan outrage over an inspector general report that found he misused a government vehicle and allegedly impersonated a law enforcement officer, among other ethics issues. “The Architect of the Capitol,…

  • Arizona House passes budget after change of heart from Republican holdout; Hobbs won't sign it

    "This is the best option just in case we have a stalemate with us and the governor," said Rep. Leo Biasiucci, the Republican House Majority Leader.

  • Jim Jordan's Brazen 'Bipartisan' Claim Gets The Treatment On Twitter

    The GOP congressman's "Weaponization of Government" comment was mockingly weaponized against him.

  • Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and other Democrats are once again trying to give retirees an additional $2,400 in their Social Security checks

    Democrats are attacking the GOP over past comments on Social Security and Medicare. They just introduced a bill bolstering retirement security.

  • Russia ‘suffering unprecedented battlefield casualties’

    Russia is suffering unprecedented casualties on the battlefield, according to the UK Ministry of Defence, as Ukraine reported Russia’s deadliest day of the war so far over the weekend.

  • Why the American Tanks Going to Ukraine Run on Gasoline

    On January 25, President Joe Biden announced that the United States would provide thirty-one M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. The announcement came after a month of speculation over what nations, if any, would provide the heavy armored vehicles to Ukraine, and it followed news that Germany would not only provide Ukraine with some of its own Leopard 2 tanks but would also permit other countries with Leopard 2s to offer them to Ukraine, as well.

  • Old people should embrace ‘mass suicide’, says Yale professor

    Old people in Japan should kill themselves to avoid burdening the state, a professor at Yale University has said.

  • Exclusive: Ex-Russian military bomber engineer seeks asylum at U.S. border, offers military secrets

    A Russian military bomber engineer drove up to the U.S. Southwest border in late December, asking for asylum and offering up some of Russia’s most closely guarded military secrets, according to an unclassified U.S. Customs and Border Protection report obtained by Yahoo News.

  • Satellite photos show carnage in Vuhledar where Russian losses are mounting amid Ukrainian defense

    Videos depict chaos near the mining town of Vuhledar, even as Russian officials claim all is going according to plan nearly a year into the war.

  • Trump bashes Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance

    Former President Trump doubled down on his attacks on superstar singer Rihanna on Sunday night following her Super Bowl performance. Rihanna performed various hits including “Umbrella” and “Work” in her halftime show, during which she revealed she is pregnant with her second child. Her reps confirmed her pregnancy following the show. Trump wasn’t a fan.…

  • North Korea orders residents with same name as Kim Jong Un's daughter to change it: report

    North Korean authorities are giving the public less than a week to change their names if they have the same as Kim Jong Un's daughter, Ju-ae, reports say.

  • How My Work For Trump and Giuliani Sought to Make Ukraine Defenseless

    'Now that I am paying my debt to society, I think it is important to tell my side of the story,' writes Lev Parnas.

  • U.S. renews warning to China that it’ll defend Philippines from attack

    The United States renewed a warning that it would defend its treaty ally if Filipino forces come under an armed attack in the disputed South China Sea after a Chinese coast guard ship allegedly hit a Philippine patrol vessel with military-grade laser that temporarily blinded some of its crew.