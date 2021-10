Reuters

Russia on Friday designated the Bellingcat investigative news outlet a "foreign agent" along with nine people who work for Russian language news outlets or non-governmental organisations. The designations, which targeted one employee of the BBC's Russian service, are the latest twist in a crackdown on media outlets that the authorities in Moscow see as hostile and foreign-backed. The foreign agent designation has Cold War-era connotations and requires designees to prominently indicate in all their content that they are "foreign agents", something which hurts advertising revenue.