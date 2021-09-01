2 weekend assaults of women in Joplin remain under investigation

Sep. 1—Two assaults of women reported this past weekend in Joplin remained under investigation by police without any arrests having been made.

A 39-year-old woman told police that she was walking Sunday afternoon by the Super 7 Motel on South Range Line Road when a man and woman approached her and the woman hit her on the head with a railroad spike.

Police Capt. Will Davis said Stephanie A. Jenkins was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin for treatment of cuts on her head.

Police received a report Monday from Theresa L. Lewis, 45, of an assault by a male acquaintance that had taken place Aug. 25 at the Super 7 Motel, 3031 S. Range Line Road.

Davis said Lewis reported the assault after getting out of the hospital. He said she told police that a man who was running around the motel with a knife had pepper-sprayed her and injected her with methamphetamine.