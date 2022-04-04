2 weekend shootings leave 2 men injured: a drive-by and shots fired at a student-housing complex

Two separate shootings in Tallahassee have left two men with injuries, sparking a pair of investigations by the Tallahassee Police Department.

Just after midnight Monday, two men were in a car at the West Tennessee Street and Appleyard Drive intersection when someone drove beside them in traffic and fired one bullet from the driver's side window.

The bullet struck the front seat passenger of the car before the driver "fled the scene to avoid further violence," according to an incident synopsis by TPD.

The passenger's injuries were labeled "serious" by the police department, which has not identified any suspects or carried out any arrests in connection with the shooting.

TPD spokesperson Alicia Turner said Monday that the injured man remained in the hospital.

On Saturday at about 5 p.m., a man older than 25 was shot in the leg while inside his own apartment, according to Turner. The address, 2700 W. Pensacola Street, is the location of The Social 2700 student-housing complex.

A witness observed three males running out of the apartment and getting into a vehicle after the shooting, according to the incident analysis.

This incident is under investigation; no suspects have been arrested, Turner said.

In late-February, the same apartment complex was the site of a shooting that left a woman with non-life threatening injuries.

Since the new year, there have been at least 35 shootings in the capital city and county, resulting in at least 19 injuries and nine deaths, according to an analysis of gun-violence by the Tallahassee Democrat.

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee Police investigate 2 shootings that left 2 men injured