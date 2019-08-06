2 weeks ago Trump casually offered to mediate the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan. Now the situation is blowing up, he's nowhere to be seen.

Carlos Barria/Reuters; Leah Millis/Reuters; Jacquelyn Martin/AP





Tensions over Kashmir, the border region between India and Pakistan, are at a boiling point after India on Monday changed its constitution to remove the region's quasi-independence.

Before the situation escalated, during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan two weeks ago, US President Donald Trump offered to mediate the conflict.

Joshua White, a South Asia expert, said at the time that Trump's actions "raise serious questions" about whether the US can be taken seriously in the region.

Khan on Monday called on Trump to make good on his offer. But the president has not responded, and the US State Department has been cautious to do no more than observe what is happening.

Fifteen days ago President Donald Trump, with characteristic ease, offered to personally help resolve the decades-long, often violent conflict between India and Pakistan over the disputed region of Kashmir.

"If I can help, I would love to be a mediator," Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Trump also said that Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, had already asked him to help, though India has denied this.

This week, the situation in Kashmir came to a head. India revoked the region's quasi-autonomous status with a change to the national constitution.

It sent in thousands of troops, cut the internet for many people, ordered tourists to leave, and placed politicians there under house arrest.

With tensions at their worst in years, Khan suggested that Trump could make good on his offer to strike a deal and resolve the conflict.

But, with the stakes so high, the US has taken pains to keep out.

The State Department on Monday issued a bland statement on developments in Kashmir.

It said repeatedly that US authorities simply "note" the developments in the area, but neither offered a solution nor repeated the president's offer.

