2 weeks ago Trump dismissed the idea that he may have taken nuclear docs as FBI 'subterfuge.' A new report says he did.

Former President Donald Trump. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Trump has repeatedly denied having nuclear-related classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

But The Washington Post reported the FBI found classified papers on a foreign country's nuclear system.

On August 26, Trump said the idea of him having nuclear secrets was FBI "subterfuge."

On August 26, former President Donald Trump dismissed the idea that he may have taken nuclear secrets to Mar-a-Lago as "public relations subterfuge" by the FBI and Justice Department.

Less than two weeks later, The Washington Post reported that FBI agents had found classified documents about a foreign government's nuclear-defense capabilities during their August 8 search of Trump's Florida estate.

The report, which cited several unnamed sources familiar with the investigation, did not specify where the documents were found and which foreign government they were about.

Trump had long denied having any classified documents relating to nuclear weapons in Mar-a-Lago and has accused the FBI of planting evidence, without offering proof.

"Nuclear weapons issue is a Hoax," Trump wrote on Truth Social on August 12. "Same sleazy people involved. Why wouldn't the FBI allow the inspection of areas at Mar-a-Lago with our lawyer's, or others, present ... Planting information anyone?"

Trump had been responding to another Washington Post story, published August 11, which said that the FBI was looking for classified documents to nuclear weapons at Mar-a-Lago. The Post story did not say whether the FBI found any.

And on August 26, after the DOJ released a redacted version of the DOJ's affidavit underpinning the search, Trump described the nuclear documents claim as FBI "public relations subterfuge."

"Affidavit heavily redacted!!! Nothing mentioned on 'Nuclear,' a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ," he wrote on Truth Social on August 26.

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The Mar-a-Lago search was part of an investigation into whether Trump violated three federal laws, including the Espionage Act.

On Monday, a federal judge in Florida approved the former president's request for a court-appointed third party, or "special master," to review the files seized from the Florida estate.

