2 West Bank settlers charged in axe attack on Palestinians

10
Associated Press
·2 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Two Jewish settlers have been charged with terrorism for an axe attack earlier this month on a Palestinian family in the occupied West Bank, Israel’s Shin Bet security agency said Thursday.

The Shin Bet said the attack occurred in the northern West Bank town of Hawara – the same town where hundreds of settlers burned houses and property in a rampage late last month that left one Palestinian dead.

The settlers were arrested for an attack that occurred the following week, on March 6. Security camera footage showed two assailants throwing stones at a Palestinian car. One of the attackers is then seen repeatedly striking one of the windows with what appears to be a hatchet or a small axe, before the car drives away.

The two suspects — one a resident of the West Bank settlement of Yitzhar and the other a resident of the unauthorized outpost of Givat Ronen — were charged on Thursday with committing an act of terrorism and intentional sabotage of a vehicle with racist intent, the Shin Bet said.

The agency said the pair belonged to a “violent group” that tries to harm Palestinians and disrupt the activities of the Israeli military in the area. “The Shin Bet sees these acts, which are carried out under nationalistic motives, as a danger to national security,” it said.

Hawara, which is located near several hard-line Jewish settlements, experiences frequent friction between the sides. Arrests of Israelis for attacks on Palestinians are rare.

Last month’s settler rampage occurred after two Israelis were killed while driving through the town. Four Israelis have subsequently been wounded in two additional shootings there.

Israel’s police force says it has arrested 16 people in connection to the Feb. 26 rampage, including two suspects who are being held without charge while the investigation continues.

Recommended Stories

  • Halal at IHOP? Yes, it's happening at this North Jersey location

    The IHOP restaurant on Route 46 in Totowa has added a halal menu in time for the Ramadan rush.

  • Israel's Palestinians mostly sit out democracy protests

    Amal Oraby is usually a fixture at street protests. An activist and lawyer, Oraby is one of the many Palestinian citizens of Israel who have stayed on the sidelines of some of the country’s largest and most sustained demonstrations — a glaring absence in a movement that says it aims to preserve the country's democratic ideals. As minorities long plagued by systemic discrimination, Palestinian Israelis have potentially the most to lose if the plan, which would likely weaken the judiciary's independence, is implemented.

  • SC’s Haley to bring her presidential campaign to Lexington County. Here are the details

    Haley last held a South Carolina rally on March 13 in Myrtle Beach.

  • Blinken compares Bosnia Serb leader to Putin

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has compared the policies of the Bosnia Serb separatist leader to those of Russian President Vladimir Putin following his moves to curb dissent and LGBTQ rights. Blinken tweeted late Wednesday that “Milorad Dodik’s attacks on basic rights and freedoms in Republika Srpska show he is on President Putin’s authoritarian path.” Republika Srpska is the name for the half of Bosnia that is dominated by the country's Serbs.

  • NY slammed for sending trucks with 'polio is spreading in Israel' signs to Orthodox areas

    The billboards are part of a campaign urging polio vaccination on the cusp of Passover travel. But the message has been criticized as anti-semitic.

  • Swiss court convicts four bankers over Putin cellist funds

    Four bankers from a Russian bank's Swiss branch have been found guilty by a Zurich court over vast sums going into the accounts of a close confidant of President Vladimir Putin.The four men were found guilty of "lack of due diligence in financial transactions", the Zurich District Court said in its verdict released to media on Thursday, over the millions of Swiss francs flowing through Roldugin's account.

  • Republican leaders inject energy policy into debt ceiling fight

    House Republicans are aiming to use their leverage in debt ceiling negotiations to secure passage of some components from their flagship energy bill. “I would like this to be part of a debt ceiling negotiation,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) said Tuesday when talking about the bill, dubbed the Lower Energy Costs Act, which…

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says alliance with U.S. is "unshakable"

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says relations with the United States are "unshakable." His comment comes after President Biden criticized Netanyahu's far-right government for trying to overhaul the country's judiciary. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab discusses with Anne-Marie Green.

  • Ukraine says IOC retreating on principles over Russian athletes

    Ukraine's authorities suggested on Wednesday the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was retreating from its principles by recommending Russian and Belarusian athletes take part in international competitions as neutrals amid a war in Ukraine. The Kremlin, meanwhile, said there were "elements of discrimination" in the IOC'S announcement on Tuesday, which would deprive its athletes of national symbols in competition. The IOC issued recommendations for the gradual return to international competitions for Russians and Belarusians, with IOC President Thomas Bach saying their participation "works" despite the war in Ukraine.

  • Indonesia's Stance on Israel Overshadows International Soccer Tournament

    Uncertainty over the timing and location of the Under-20 World Cup continues two days after Indonesian authorities postponed the official draw for the May 20-June 11 tournament because of protests over Israel’s qualification.

  • New rules and home games to have impact on IPL 2023

    The usual procession of global cricket stars like Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes will be reinforced by so-called impact players in the latest innovation for the Indian Premier League in Season 16. The biggest and richest franchise tournament in the sport is set to open Friday with the defending champion Gujarat Titans against four-time champion Chennai Super Kings. The 2023 edition will be a mix of the old and the new, returning to the home-and-away format across 70 matches in the first phase, with four knockouts to follow.

  • Olympics-Governments' criticism of Russia return to sport is deplorable - IOC

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) -Criticism by some European governments of a plan to see a full return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international sport is deplorable and cuts into the autonomy of sport, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said on Thursday. The IOC on Wednesday issued a set of recommendations for international sports federations that will allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to return since their ban last year following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. But governments in Ukraine, Poland, Britain and the Czech Republic among others have been angered by the IOC's plan for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete again, saying they have no place in world sport with the war still ongoing.

  • D.J. Montgomery to work out for Cowboys

    The Cowboys will be taking a look at a potential addition to their wide receiving corps on Friday. Jane Slater of NFL Media reports that D.J. Montgomery will work out for the team. Montgomery’s workout will take part alongside the team’s annual “Dallas Day” workout for local draft-eligible prospects. Montgomery spent time on the Texans [more]

  • LA luxury real estate agents rush to offload properties before 'mansion tax' hits

    The clock is ticking for those who own homes in Los Angeles that they are trying to sell for more than $5 million. The city's "mansion tax" takes effect April 1.

  • Bahrain sentences 3 for questioning Islamic teachings

    Prosecutors in the Arab Gulf nation of Bahrain on Thursday have handed down yearlong prison sentences to three people for debating Islamic theology in a series of blog posts and online videos. The three are part of a local cultural society called Tajdeed, Arabic for Renewal, that says it questions traditional Islamic scholarship and jurisprudence but not the religion itself. Critics, including prominent Shiite clerics in the kingdom, have accused the group of attacking the foundations of Islam and have waged a campaign of incitement against them.

  • Demonstrators Beat Drums Through Tel Aviv as Protests Continue

    Demonstrators marched through Tel Aviv, Israel, on Tuesday, March 28, as protests continued in the region in relation to the government’s judicial overhaul plans.On Monday evening, Haaretz reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would delay his government’s judicial reform plans and that he called it “the right thing to do.”Following Netanyahu’s announcement, the office of the figurehead president, Isaac Herzog, said that he wanted to host the negotiating teams for a potential compromise plan.Netanyahu’s plans to overhaul Israel’s judiciary triggered months of unprecedented street protests and a spiraling domestic crisis since January.Footage captured by Yonathan Zalk shows protesters beating drums and blaring horns along Rothschild Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon. Credit: Yonathan Zalk via Storyful

  • Tesla expects reduced tax credit for Model 3 by March-end

    The Treasury Department is due to issue guidance on sourcing of electric vehicle (EV) batteries by Friday that will impact the credit available for some EVs. The credit is in effect for deliveries taken before the updated guidance is issued. A U.S. official told Reuters that the Treasury Department's guidance on the EV tax credit due March 31 would result in fewer vehicles getting full or partial credits.

  • Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Malaysia, Vietnam solidarity call as Beijing seeks to charm Southeast Asia

    Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has called on his Malaysian and Vietnamese counterparts to help strengthen regional coordination in the face of geopolitical challenges, as Beijing steps up its diplomatic charm offensive in Southeast Asia. Welcoming Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abd Kadir to Beijing on Tuesday, Qin highlighted the role of China and Malaysia as "important emerging economies and progressive forces in the international arena". The two sides need to "deepen cooperation and cons

  • Nashville school shooter legally stockpiled weapons before attack

    Audrey Hale, 28, said ‘something bad is about to happen’ as police accused of lack of urgency after being alerted by suspect’s friend

  • Iran isn't worried about the US attacking it, but Biden has other ways to cut a deal with Tehran

    Opinion: Sanctions relief and good-faith engagement can go a long way to easing tensions and avoiding a nuclear Iran.