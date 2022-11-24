2 West High students in custody after loaded gun brought to school

Nov. 24—Two West Anchorage High School students were taken into custody by police Wednesday morning after one brought a loaded gun to the school.

No injuries were reported and the weapon was not discharged, police said in an online statement.

Someone reported the gun to staff at West High. The administration and the police department located the student with the gun, along with another student, and confiscated the weapon, West High principal Ja Dorris wrote to families Wednesday.

When additional school resource officers and patrol officers arrived at West, the student who'd reportedly brought the gun to school passed a backpack with the gun inside to the second student, who tried to walk away with it, Anchorage police said in their statement.

"While there is no indication that either student had intent to use the weapon at school, Municipal statute and District policy both prohibit the possession of any firearm on campus," Dorris wrote.

Both students will "receive appropriate disciplinary sanctions from the District," Dorris wrote.

Charges for both students were forwarded to the Division of Juvenile Justice, police said.