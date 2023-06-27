2 from western Berks arrested in set-up robbery

Jun. 26—An 18-year-old West Lawn man and a juvenile male accomplice were arrested within minutes of robbing a male at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Spring Township convenience store over the weekend, police said Monday.

The victim was robbed of $600 that he intended to use to buy a smartphone after arraigning the transaction with another individual, later identified as Albert J. Jaje, 18, via an online marketplace.

Jaje of the 2000 block of Belmont Avenue was charged with robbery, conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility, possessing an instrument of crime and related counts. He remained in Berks County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail to await a hearing following arraignment Sunday before District Judge Kim L. Bagenstose in Reading Central Court.

Police said the gun he used to threaten the victim wasn't an actual firearm; it was an Airsoft pistol that resembled a Glock semi-automatic handgun.

The juvenile, also from West Lawn, was with Jaje throughout the robbery and is being charged through Berks juvenile authorities with robbery and conspiracy offenses, officials said.

According to investigators:

Spring police were dispatched at 8:48 p.m. Saturday to a parking lot in the 3300 block of Penn Avenue, for a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot.

Dispatchers relayed to the responding officers the descriptions of the two suspects and their direction of travel. Officers quickly found one suspect on nearby Belmont Avenue and captured the second a short time later.

The victim told police that he had arranged through the mobile app Offer Up to buy an iPhone 14 Pro Max for $600. Offer Up is an online marketplace that facilitates in-person transactions.

During the transaction, Jaje pointed what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun at him and demanded his money. The victim said he initially resisted but eventually handed over the $600 after Jaje threatened to shoot him.

Investigators interviewed Jaje at the police station. He admitted making arrangements to sell the smartphone, meeting the victim and pointing an Airsoft gun at the victim while demanding his money.