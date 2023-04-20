2 Western Washington University students attacked while walking on campus

Police are searching for a man who allegedly attacked two students on Western Washington University’s campus late Wednesday.

A university alert said the two students were walking north on East College Way near the Arboretum just after 11 p.m. when the man grabbed one of their necks, which led to a brief fight between them.

The man then ran from the scene toward Fairhaven College.

The man is described as white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a beard and a buzzcut, and carrying a backpack at the time of the attack.

Both students suffered minor injuries to their hands and arms. It’s not clear what led up to the attack.

University police are investigating the incident and have not found the suspect.